ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

World Championship Hot Wing Contest & Festival: 20 years of hot wings and fun

By Jennifer Chandler, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1MQc_0ieJnyhD00

Grilled wings, smoked wings, fried wings — all kinds of hot wings will take center stage at Tiger Lane this weekend at the World Championship Hot Wing Contest & Festival. This popular festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Be sure to be there at 3 p.m. when the hens start marching in. And, yes, you read that correctly. The parade is a festival tradition. The Memphis Second Line Jazz Band leads a flock of chickens across the main stage to the tune of “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

The event, formerly known as the Southern Hot Wing Festival, has evolved into serious competition.

New in Collierville:The Peach Cobbler Factory brings its cobblers and banana puddings to Collierville

Designing Women:Meet the designers behind some of Memphis' most talked about restaurants

Here are three things to know.

The competition

More than 70 teams will compete at this year’s event for the coveted title of Hot Wing World Champion.

Teams come from not only across the country, but from around the world.

Kansas City Barbecue Society has been sanctioning the contest for more than 10 years. The affiliation has helped the contest grow into the respected competition it is today.

“We are thrilled to have international teams from Canada, South Africa, Costa Rica, Mexico and Brazil in this year’s competition,” said Paul Gagliano, festival founder. “And as part of the World Wing Cup Series, competing teams will have a unique opportunity to collect points that when tallied at the end of 2025 festival, will garner the winning team a $25,000 grand prize.”

Yes! You can try the wings

Unlike many cooking contests, attendees at the World Championship Hot Wing Contest can sample the competition fare. In fact, attendees are encouraged to ask for samples.

Festival-goers will not only have a fun time sampling the competition’s creations, they will also have “something to crow about” as they will be making a contribution to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Memphis for each sample.

To date, the World Championship Hot Wing Contest & Festival has raised more than $300,000.

New Memphis restaurants:Celebrity's Soul Food brings its signature soul food with a VIP experience to Memphis

Memphis treats:Pumpkin spice and everything nice: 15 of our favorite Memphis-made fall treats

Music, games and a Wing Eating Contest

The family-friendly event includes a Corn Hole Tournament and a Kid’s Corner with activities like face-painting, balloons and games.

Live music is also part of the festivities with five bands playing throughout the day, as well as a set by comedian Drew Davis. Aquanet, Play Some Skynyrd and Earl the Pearl are a few of the musical acts.

Do you love to eat hot wings? The Wing Eating Contest is your chance to be the reigning champion of the most popular world championship hot wing eating contest. The competition is limited to 12 competitors, and advance registration is required.

Two suggestions when attending this event: Come hungry and bring cash to sample championship-worthy wings while supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Jennifer Chandler is the Food & Dining reporter at The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached atjennifer.chandler@commercialappeal.com and you can follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @cookwjennifer.

World Championship Hot Wing Contest & Festival

When: Oct. 22 (rain date is Oct. 23)

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Tiger Lane, on the grounds of the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Tickets: $15 in advance; $20 at the gate

Online:worldwingfest.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boxofficepro.com

Malco Theatres Announces the Cordova Cinema Bar & Grill

Memphis-based Malco Theatres has announced the completion of renovations at the Cordova Cinema Grill in Cordova, Tennessee. Upgrades to the 15-screen cinema include a redesigned front-entry, modernized lobby, self-serve drink stations, and reserved all-recliner seating. Patrons will also have access to the new Malco Bar and Grill, with an expanded menu offering gourmet selections and adult beverages. On the tech side, auditoriums have been retrofitted with MDI Strong 2.2 High Gain White screens with a digital perforation pattern sporting over 65,000 holes per square meter. Other tech updates include Klipsch speakers, Barco 2K Series-2 projectors, Dolby Digital Cinema, and Dolby 7.1 digital surround sound.
MEMPHIS, TN
foodgressing.com

Memphis Christmas 2022: Events, Things to Do

Not just the home of blues, soul, and rock n’ roll, the City of Memphis Tennessee is decking the streets with tinsel and holly, to welcome the jolliest time of the year. With an exciting line-up of events and activities already planned for this Christmas, it will be difficult to be blue in Memphis this festive season! Here’s a look at some top picks for festive fun during Memphis Christmas 2022:
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis police to host drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department will host a drive-thru steering wheel lock giveaway Wednesday, October 26. According to the department, the giveaway will be at 3430 Austin Pea Highway from 1-3 p.m. One lock per car will be provided while supplies last to any Memphis resident that goes to the giveaway.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Check donation honors Eliza Fletcher

JACKSON, Tenn. — Representatives from a local organization are keeping a fellow runner’s legacy alive, one step at a time. The Jackson Road Runners presented Fleet Feet Jackson with a donation to the Dream Center of Jackson in memory of Eliza Fletcher. On Sept. 2, Fletcher was jogging...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Old Greyhound station in Uptown to be converted into mixed-use space

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If all the funding is approved, the Old Greyhound Bus Station in Uptown will be turned into a residential and commercial space with artist studios next door. The Memphis and Shelby County Economic Development Growth Engine or EDGE had approved a nearly $2.2 million dollar C-PACER loan to Uptown Studio and Storage, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Record-low Mississippi River becomes attraction for hidden treasures

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — The record-low Mississippi River is quickly becoming a major attraction for people to see what’s considered a historical event and to hunt for hidden treasures. Thomas Bennett, from Horn Lake, was at Desoto River Park Thursday with binoculars at the ready to watch the record-low Mississippi. “I’ve seen it get […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Aspiring Memphis rapper "Lil Q" on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This October we are celebrating local musicians in the Memphis area. LaQuinceya "Lil Q" Wilson is a 17 year old basketball player from Kirby High School. She won the Mic Drop Talent Showcase back in May, that was hosted by Stax Music Academy. Her reward for winning that showcase was $500, studio time with Young Avenue Sound, digital distribution, and a professionally written artist bio by Jared Jay Boyd of WYXR radio station.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

232 chickens arrive at MAS, topping nearly 1,000 animals at shelter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) seized 232 chickens on Wednesday. MAS says it currently has 722 animals in its care, both onsite and in foster homes. “This is definitely the largest single impound that has occurred in my tenure here,” said MAS director Alexis Pugh. This...
MEMPHIS, TN
californiaglobe.com

If You Actually Do the Crime, Do Not Do the Rhyme

And then there is actually literally felony stupid. Bizzle – real name Fontrell Antonio Baines, 33, hometown Memphis, TN – shot to infamy in the summer of 2020, posting to You Tube and other social media sites videos detailing how he defrauded the state’s Employment Development Department of more than $1.2 million.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphians split over planned destruction of the Mid-South Coliseum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians are split on the fate of the Mid-South Coliseum after Mayor Jim Strickland announced plans to build a new soccer stadium in its place. The venue hosted a wide range of events from graduations to concerts to wrestling. Some feel it is an important venue full of memories that need to be preserved, while others believe it is an eyesore that should be torn down.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Downtown high-rise has no heat, hot water, residents say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Some Downtown Memphis residents say they are finding it tough to warm up from the cold temps we’ve seen this week. Residents at Indigo Riverview Apartments, formerly known as Renew Riverset Apartments, said Wednesday was day five with no heat, hot water, or stove. It’s been going on since Friday when residents said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
High School Football PRO

Southaven, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sheffield High School football team will have a game with Northpoint Christian School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Woman known for helping others gets blessing of her own

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Many of us spend enough time at work that our co-workers can become like family members, and nobody knows that better than Trina Johnson and Sandra O’Neal. Trina and Sandra have worked together for a few years at the Home Depot in Wolfchase. “Twenty-six years. I’ve been there for twenty-two. She’s been there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy