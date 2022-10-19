What the Memphis Grizzlies need from each rotation player this season

The Memphis Grizzlies are entering the 2022-23 season with one of the NBA’s youngest rosters, but they are expected to be a top contender.

That’s the case when you have one of the league's top young cores under 25, and a team that won 56 games last season. Since the roster is compiled mainly of returning players and rookies, the Grizzlies are banking on returning players taking a leap.

If last season is any indication, that could be a good investment. Ja Morant won the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award, while Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. each finished in the top 10.

But if Memphis is to reach its goals, here is what it needs to see from rotation players.

Ja Morant: Morant will score at the rim at a high level, and his playmaking will be more noticeable this season. He showed more effort and intensity on defense during the preseason, and that carrying over to the regular season could make him one of the game’s top two-way stars.

Desmond Bane: Bane is one of the NBA’s most efficient 3-point shooters. His ability to score off the dribble, in the midrange and around the rim is what could make him a 20-plus points per game scorer.

Dillon Brooks: Brooks has lofty goals for himself as a playmaker, and that’s the key to his season. Even on nights he isn’t shooting well, his defensive effort won’t change, so becoming a consistent playmaker makes him more valuable.

“I’m getting better at (playmaking), I’m seeing the floor a lot better,” Brooks said. “I’m trying to be at four or five assists (per game) this year.”

Jaren Jackson Jr.: Health is the next step for Jackson, but there’s a reason he had one of the longest list of things to work on this summer from Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. Jackson is a big ball of potential, and getting the most out of that starts with better all-around offensive efficiency.

Steven Adams: This one is simple. Morant and Jenkins are among those with the Grizzlies who are asking Adams to be more aggressive as a scorer.

Tyus Jones: Jones is leading a new second unit, which doesn’t feature another player who has consistently shown the ability to create shots. He averaged a career high in points last season and may need to get near that total again to maximize the second unit’s success.

John Konchar: When you hear rebounding and defense as being a player’s two best skills, centers and powers forwards often come to mind. John Konchar shot 41.3% on 3-pointers last season on 1.8 attempts. He should be taking no less than 3 attempts per game.

Ziaire Williams: Williams should step up and be one of the second unit’s leading scorers. This team needs him to develop into a efficient shot creator to take pressure off Jones.

Santi Aldama: Aldama’s role may look much different in a couple of months, but he’s one of the most important players to the team’s success. His 3-point shooting looked improved in the preseason, and that’s where Memphis needs him to make a difference.

Jake LaRavia: The team’s message to LaRavia has been clear. They want him to shoot more, and feels ready to do just that.

David Roddy: Roddy should be one of the players who reminds people of the gritty days. He should be the first on the floor for loose balls while continuing to hustle his way into scoring chances.

Brandon Clarke: Clarke’s playmaking in dribble handoffs flashed in the preseason. If he shows the ability to make those tight window passes to cutting Grizzlies while finishing at a high level, the recent extension will become a bargain.

