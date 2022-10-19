ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Gumbo with a mission: Loaves and Fishes fundraiser helps those in need

By Tony Centonze
The Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago
Loaves and Fishes just hosted its much-anticipated Louisiana Saturday Night, an annual fundraiser that helps them in their mission to feed Clarksville.

Organizers of the event promised a traditional Louisiana gumbo dinner and all the fixin's, including homemade pralines. Guests were invited to drive-thru, or join everyone inside for some music, great food and camaraderie. there was plenty of gumbo with additional containers available to be enjoyed later.

Long-time Loaves and Fishes volunteer Donna Richardson said, “this is the event that everyone looks forward to each year. We're hoping to have around 150 people join us tonight.”

She said that daily operations at Loaves and Fishes serve lunch six days a week. One Monday each month the facility offers showers, laundry and hair cuts, in addition to getting a good meal, they. "We're always interested in new ideas to help us expand our community outreach," Richardson added.

Richardson then added, with a smile, “this year's gumbo, prepared by Wayne Abrams, was one of the best they've ever had.” The meal came with rice, bread pudding, homemade pralines, bread and a beverage.

Issac Wright, Loaves and Fishes' Chairman of the Board, talked about how things have gone at Loaves and Fishes since moving to their new location, almost two years ago. ”We are now preparing between 175 and 200 meals for people, every day. That's six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. So, we're feeding people like we should be. Things are going well.”

Staff and volunteers mingled with supporters who came inside, others greeted and served those who took advantage of the drive-thru.

“This is always just such a wonderful event, and a great opportunity for the community to get an idea of what it is that we do,” Board Member Karen Sorenson said. “We are so grateful for all our sponsors and supporters who make this possible, and we are always looking for volunteers. The best way to contact us is through our website, www.loavesandfishestn.org .”

Ricky Willis, Director of Loaves and Fishes, summed it up nicely, “we're just having a great night. We're so glad to be able to do this, and so thankful to everyone who helps support what happens here at Loaves and Fishes.”

And as Cajun music rang out throughout the facility, there was the friendly reminder, Laissez les bons temps rouler. Translation – Let the good times roll.

