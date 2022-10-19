ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls OKs $90M natural gas facility with 'strong odor control' at Waste Management site

By Peg Quann, Bucks County Courier Times
Waste Management's plan to take methane gas emitted from its Lower Bucks landfills and convert it to enough usable natural gas to serve 65,000 households a year is full steam ahead.

The Falls Township Supervisors granted preliminary and final approval for the $90 million project at their meeting Monday night.

Waste Management will construct two 20,000-square-foot renewable natural gas plants at the company's 47-acre Fairless Landfill complex.

"This is one we're very proud of and we think the township could be proud of," said Michael Meginniss, the attorney for Waste Management.

The natural gas facility "will process biogas collected from the landfill into pipeline-quality gas for injection into the nearby commercial gas distribution network," said Theresa Katalinas, spokeswoman for the township. The project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 170,000 tons.

The facility should be operational by 2024 and would significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create 40 to 50 jobs while under construction and about 10 permanent positions once it goes into production, according to the township.

Waste Management Project Manager Eric Oehling said the project has been years in the making and will become the company's sixth natural gas facility. Once landfill gas is turned into natural gas, it can be used for the company's fleet of natural gas powered vehicles or put into the commercial gas distribution network to provide fuel for homes and businesses.

There are three landfills at the site in Falls.

Biogas emissions from the Fairless and GROWS North landfills will be sent to the natural gas facility. Emissions from the original GROWS landfill will continue to be burnt off by low-emission flares as it has not been used for years and has low emissions. Emissions from Waste Management's nearby Tullytown landfill are used to generate electricity and are burnt off using the low-emission flares.

"Once a landfill is capped (GROWS, GROWS-North and Tullytown are all capped), the production of landfill gas continues for a period of time. In fact, landfills produce their best gas (highest methane content) after capping and once the mass inside the landfill has reached an anaerobic or oxygen-free state.

"As more time goes by, a capped landfill reaches the peak of its methane-rich gas production and then that production begins to tail off. Given enough time, a landfill will no longer produce gas or wastewater and will become what the industry calls an “inert mass,” said John Hambrose, company spokesman, in an earlier email about the project.

Oehling said the natural gas plant will have strong odor controls in place.

"We want to capture all the methane for the plant," Oehling said. "Methane is money for us."

