Property connected to 2017 Solebury killings of four young men listed for sale in Bucks County

A property connected to the slayings of four young men in Bucks County was listed for sale earlier this month.

The home at 2827 Aquetong Road in Solebury was listed by Middletown-based RE/MAX Aspire on Oct. 7, according to the listing. The property at one point belonged to the mother of Cosmo Dinardo, who killed four young men at a nearby property in 2017.

Dinardo, of Bensalem, buried the bodies of Jimi Taro Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township, Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown, Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg, and Thomas Meo, 21, of Plumstead, at his family's 70-acre York Road property in Solebury in July 2017. Sean Kratz, Dinardo's cousin, helped Dinardo kill Finocchiaro, Sturgis and Meo.

Dinardo lured all four men under the guise of selling marijuana to them.

The search for the men and discovery that they had been murdered and buried on the property brought international attention to Bucks County.

The Aquetong Road location was part of the investigation when Meo's vehicle was found in a shed not long after he went missing. Investigators found the keys and the title to the vehicle in the shed at the time. Meo's diabetic kit was also found in his vehicle.

Court documents state he met Meo and Sturgis at the Peddler's Village area, and directed them back to the Aquetong Road property. Meo parked his car there, and Dinardo took the men to the York Road property, where he killed them.

Dinardo killed Patrick by himself before that incident. He and Kratz killed Finocchiaro on the property two days later.

Dinardo's mother, Sandra Dinardo, purchased the Aquetong Road property in 2006 for $450,000, according to Bucks County property records. Those records show she sold the property to Gina Dinardo for $1 in December.

The 1,528-square foot property is currently listed for $700,000, according to the listing.

Cosmo Dinardo's parents still own the York Road property, county records show.

Cosmo Dinardo and Kratz, both 25, are serving life sentences for their roles in the killing.

