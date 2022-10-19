Statesville, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Statesville.
The North Iredell High School soccer team will have a game with Statesville High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
North Iredell High School
Statesville High School
October 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The North Iredell High School soccer team will have a game with Statesville High School on October 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
North Iredell High School
Statesville High School
October 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
