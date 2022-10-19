ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Oldham boys soccer team falls in first round of state tournament

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
Sam Glover and Davian Clark scored goals to lift the Daviess County High School boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over visiting North Oldham on Tuesday in the first round of the state tournament.

North Oldham (11-5-3), No. 8 in the state in the Maher Rankings, was playing in the state tournament for the third straight year and was knocked out by Daviess County for the second consecutive season. The Panthers beat the Mustangs 1-0 in last year’s quarterfinals.

KHSAA soccer:How a U of L commit helped No. 1 South Oldham top Assumption in state tournament opener

In Tuesday’s rematch, No. 7 Daviess County (19-4-1) scored on Glover’s goal in the 26th minute on an assist from Ahmed Abdullahi. Clark scored in the 68th minute on an assist from Carter Payne.

Daviess County will face the Bowling Green-McCracken County winner in a state tournament quarterfinal Saturday.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

