How 3 past matchups between Lane Kiffin, Brian Kelly played out, ahead of Ole Miss football vs. LSU

OXFORD − LSU coach Brian Kelly might be new to the SEC, but he's no stranger to rivalry games against Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin and the No. 7 Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) visit Kelly and his LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS). This will be the first time Kelly and Kiffin face off in the Magnolia Bowl, but their fourth meeting overall. The coaches faced off for the Jeweled Shillelagh trophy three times as the head coaches at Notre Dame and Southern California from 2010-12, with Kelly's Fighting Irish winning twice and Kiffin's Trojans winning once.

"They won both times out at The Coliseum, we won the one time we went out there to play," Kiffin said. "Both times our backup quarterback was playing when they won."

Given Kelly and Kiffin's past, the two good signs for Ole Miss are that the Rebels are playing on the road and that quarterback Jaxson Dart is healthy. Kiffin's one win against Kelly came at Notre Dame. His two losses, both in Los Angeles, also happened to be the only two regular-season games quarterback Matt Barkley missed in Kiffin's first three seasons at USC.

In 2010, Notre Dame edged out USC 20-16 after Trojans wide receiver Ronald Johnson dropped the go-ahead touchdown with 1:17 left and backup quarterback Mitch Mustain threw an interception four plays later.

THE DANIELS EFFECT:Ole Miss football's perfect start has one flaw, and LSU has the player to expose it

CREDIT WHERE IT'S DUE:Is quarterback Jaxson Dart getting enough credit for Ole Miss football's undefeated start?

In 2011, USC won 31-17 by holding Notre Dame to its worst rushing performance in four seasons and finishing with more than 200 yards both rushing and passing behind excellent days from Barkley, receiver Robert Woods and running back Curtis McNeal.

"He's a creative coach offensively, and they always have been cutting edge in terms of what they do," Kelly said. "Yeah, and he's a guy that gets his team playing hard. I mean, they play hard. Offensively there is always an answer to what you do in-game as well.

The 2012 game was the most dramatic. USC began the season ranked No. 1 but, heading into the matchup on Nov. 25, Notre Dame was the unbeaten No. 1 team in the country needing a win to clinch a BCS championship game appearance. With about five minutes left in the fourth quarter, USC drove to Notre Dame's 2-yard line trailing by nine points. The Trojans ran seven plays from inside the 10 and didn't score, giving the Irish their first undefeated regular season since 1988.

"We had a chance at the goal line where we had four plays in a row and they won the game and they ended up going to the national championship," Kiffin said.

The two coaches haven't crossed paths since then, but their respect for one another is still evident.

"They scout you out," Kelly said. "I mean, you better know your own self-scouting and where your tendencies are, because he's going to really dial in on if there is anything that you do. If you do anything defensively, he is going to analyze that and have an answer for it."

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.