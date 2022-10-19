Read full article on original website
Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You
The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
Popculture
'Chrisley Knows Best': Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Rumors She's Dating a Country Singer
Savannah Chrisley has heard the rumors that she's dating a man of country music, but unfortunately for fans, she says those rumors aren't true — despite the fact that there may have once been a spark between the two of them. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 25, has recently been tied to "Prayed For You" singer Matt Stell after she and ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles appeared in his music video in 2018, but Chrisley shut down speculation about any romance when asked about her love life.
‘The Voice’ Judge John Legend Breaks Silence About Blake Shelton’s Exit
With news about Blake Shelton leaving The Voice, everyone has been speaking out and now we’re hearing from John Legend. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight reporter Cassie Di Laura, Legend shared his thoughts about Shelton. “Well, you know. He’s been doing the show for 22 seasons. It’ll be...
Loretta Lynn’s Daughter Speaks Out About Her Mother’s Final Days
County legend Loretta Lynn sadly died last week. Her daughter spoke out about spending time… The post Loretta Lynn’s Daughter Speaks Out About Her Mother’s Final Days appeared first on Outsider.
Faith Hill Absolutely Crushed A Cover Of Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” Back In 2009
One of my all-time favorite country songs is Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).”. The country icon sadly passed away on Tuesday morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90, and I haven’t been able to get this one out of my head ever since.
Alan Jackson’s Daughter Mattie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics With Family at CMT Artists of the Year
Alan Jackson was presented the prestigious Artist of a Lifetime Award at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony which was taped in Nashville on Wednesday. His daughter Mattie shared some photos from the event. Check out her behind-the-scenes shots below. “Best way to celebrate [Alan Jackson] is all dolled...
Kid Rock’s Loretta Lynn Tribute After Her Death Has Fans in Tears
The music world reels from the news that country music icon Loretta Lynn passed away today at the age of 90. She leaves behind a lasting legacy with an unrivaled body of work that will shine on for many years to come. Many musical personalities have come out to pay...
Reba McEntire Reveals How She and Boyfriend Rex Linn Bonded During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, are spending a lot of time together these days. They are both part of the new season of Big Sky, and they also have a new Lifetime movie on the way. They grew even closer during the pandemic. The 67-year-old talked to People about how distance between them actually made their bond stronger.
Carrie Underwood Shares Precious Video of Her Sons at Their Mom’s First Concert
Carrie Underwood officially kicked off her tour this weekend in Greenville, South Carolina. And her sons made it out to the first show of the tour. Check out the video that she shared below. “My sweet boys came to see their mommy’s first show! Jakey caught a few songs, at...
Kelly Clarkson And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Honor Loretta Lynn With Duet Of “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”
Kelly Clarkson do countless country covers on the Kellyoke segment of her show before, and she never fails to impress. Kelly took the stage with a special guest, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to perform Loretta Lynn’s very first #1 hit “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour
Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
Garth Brooks & Lorrie Morgan Deliver Emotional Tributes To Keith Whitley
Lorrie Morgan knew from the minute she heard Keith Whitley's voice on the radio that she was in love with him. Now, she got to see her late husband inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About How She Raised Son Shelby To Not Be a ‘Spoiled Brat’
Country star Reba McEntire recently spoke out about parenting her son. She shared that she… The post Reba McEntire Speaks Out About How She Raised Son Shelby To Not Be a ‘Spoiled Brat’ appeared first on Outsider.
Scotty McCreery Goes on Date Night at North Carolina State Fair With Pregnant Wife Gabi
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are enjoying their final days as a family of two. There are only a few weeks remaining until the couple welcomes their first child, a son, to the world. And while they’re excited to meet the little boy, Scotty and Gabi are making it a point to go on a few dates before embarking on the challenging first months of parenthood.
Miranda Lambert Shares Adorable Photos From Lunch Date With Her Grandpa
Miranda Lambert is taking a bit of a break from her ongoing ‘Velvet Rodeo’ residency in Las Vegas. So she got to spend some time with her grandfather. Check out the photo that she shared below. “Selfies with paw paw,” Miranda Lambert began her caption. “He has the...
Carrie Underwood’s New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ Headed to Country Radio
Carrie Underwood has a new single headed to country radio. She dropped Denim & Rhinestones in June and with it, the first single “Ghost Story.” The new single leans a bit more into Carrie Underwood’s rock side. It’s titled “Hate My Heart.” Check out her announcement below.
Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million
The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents. While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
Trailer Revealed for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’
Before Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice, we found out about his next… The post Trailer Revealed for Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’ appeared first on Outsider.
Alan Jackson’s Nashville Bar Will Honor Late Superfan From Maine
Before passing away last year, an Alan Jackson superfan shared that her final wish was to be cremated and have her ashes spread over the singer’s Nashville ranch. But Jackson did her one better. Mary Anne “Marie” Gallant made a stir in Music City when her daughter, Sue Castle,...
WATCH: Luke and Caroline Bryan’s Son Hilariously Practices His Duck Calls in the Kitchen
Things are getting boring with Luke Bryan on the road. His wife Caroline is home with the kids, and she’s ready to have some girls around the house. The couple’s oldest is practicing his duck calls while she’s just trying to grab something out of the refrigerator. Check out the video that Caroline shared below.
