St. Clair council taps former EDA official as next city superintendent

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 3 days ago
St. Clair has tapped a familiar name for the area as the city’s next superintendent after a months-long search, but officials remained mum this week on details while an agreement was further finalized.

At Monday night’s meeting, City Council members OK’d the appointment of Quentin Bishop, currently the administrator for Lapeer County who also worked as the director of business attraction for the Economic Development Alliance of St. Clair County from 2017 to 2019.

He was one of two candidates interviewed earlier this month in the second set of interviews since former superintendent Warren Rothe left last spring.

Although council members also signed off on a preliminary contract Monday, City Clerk Annette Sturdy, who’s filled in as interim superintendent, later declined to provide a copy, as the agreement awaited review and approval from Bishop. She added a potential start date was also unclear amid the pre-employment process.

On Tuesday, Bishop said the prospect of returning to a community in St. Clair County, where he's maintained good relationships, was an exciting opportunity.

“I live in Marysville, and it would be great, if all works well, to return back to the community that I’m raising my children and family and help build a community that’s very well established (and) has a history of financial stability,” he said.

City Council had a special meeting last week to discuss candidates for superintendent. Interviews were the week prior.

Little discussion was held among officials during the regular meeting on Monday.

Originally, in May, four applicants had been invited to be interviewed by council, including Marine City Manager Holly Tatman Bonnie McInerney-Slater, who’s previously worked in New Baltimore. According to meeting minutes, two other candidates canceled, and no decision had been reached by council.

After Monday’s meeting, Mayor Bill Cedar said they waited to accept and review more applications, adding, “When the whole thing started, we said we’d take our time with it.”

The other candidate interviewed by council this month was Ken Marten, village administrator for Bingham Farms.

St. Clair Councilman Bill Klieman was the only official to vote against Bishop’s appointment Monday. When asked, he said, “Because I thought there was a better candidate, and we’ll leave it at that.”

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

