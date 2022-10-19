Roads to close, reroute traffic for Wilkes Lane Elementary sewer line

Residents adjacent to the new Wilkes Lane Elementary School will likely experience a few changes to the roadway as the school continues its construction.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Monday to authorize a temporary road closure and modified traffic pattern on Wilkes Lane. This is to allow for installation of the school's water and sewer service connections.

While the item was approved in a 7-1 vote, some aldermen were concerned about the information presented to BOMA, specifically the timing on when it will take place, as well as providing proper notification to nearby residents.

"There are not any dates here, or how many days this disruption will take place," Aldermen Hazel Nieves, who was the sole opposing vote, said. "There is just not enough clarity in this resolution, and I would hate to vote and leave it open as it is."

Plans for the new school were initially presented in August 2020 and were later approved by the Municipal Planning Commission in October that same year.

The new school will be located on 23 acres at 1724 Wilkes Lane just west of Main Street behind Starbucks and northwest of the Publix grocery store and is expected to accommodate between 850-900 students.

Previously:Planning commission approves site plans for new Wilkes Lane school

"These kinds of things are very difficult for citizens to navigate," Nieves said.

"Secondly, in a situation like this, I think we should have a little bit more clarity on what this is going to require. These people will be calling us, the BOMA, asking and complaining about it. We should know a little bit more and be more active in our due diligence."

Development Engineer Lance Holdorf said, according to the applicant PCS of TN, said construction would begin after a seven-day period of notification to nearby residents and would be "completed in a timely timeframe." However, no official dates have been set as of yet, although there will be a proper notification period prior to any road closure.

"They have notified, or are notifying the community now, and will notify them continually throughout the road closure until the work has been completed," Holdorf said. "This is to happen in a timely manner to avoid any hold up with construction of the elementary school."

Holdorf added that this procedure is common with projects of this magnitude.