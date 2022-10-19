ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Miss football is taking the contrarian approach at quarterback. Will it pay off?

By David Eckert, Hattiesburg American
 3 days ago
Southern Miss will encounter an experienced quarterback on Saturday when it makes the trip to Texas State.

If that sounds like a redundant phrase, it's because it is. In what will be six games for Southern Miss (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) against FBS opponents after Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN+), Layne Hatcher of the Bobcats (3-4, 1-2) is the fifth starting quarterback with at least 27 appearances under his belt entering this week of action.

Beyond Texas State, four of the five remaining starting quarterbacks on Southern Miss' schedule have appeared in at least 19 games, bringing the season-long tally to nine out of 11 FBS signal-callers to meet that threshold.

The Golden Eagles have countered that experience with youth, leaning primarily on Zach Wilcke, who was replaced in last week's win over Arkansas State but repped with the first team at practice on Tuesday. Every week, Southern Miss brings a developing player into a clash against a finished product at the most mentally demanding position in college sports.

It's difficult to win and tackle the enormous learning curve at that position simultaneously. Though the process hasn't always been inspiring, the Golden Eagles have done alright for themselves at the midway point in their season.

"We do a lot of really good stuff on offense," Southern Miss coach Will Hall said Tuesday. "We always have. It's really similar to what the Saints have done forever and what LSU did when Joe Burrow was there, a similar system. So, there's some intricacies there. We're trying to make it simpler but still have enough answers. (Wilcke) does some things really good. Sometimes he doesn't. We gotta continue to play better around him and keep molding and keep growing him."

In Year 2 of his USM rebuilding job, Hall said Monday that his first priority is to win games right now, and his second is to build Southern Miss up for the future. These two desires sometimes seem to fight each other, and the most frequent battlefield is the patch of grass where the quarterback stands.

After an ugly three quarters of offense last week against Arkansas State, Hall's top priority won out. He hooked Wilcke in favor of Jake Lange, who led two touchdown drives to win the game.

LADNER:Southern Miss basketball has 9 players from transfer portal. What's Jay Ladner's plan?

BIG CALL:Inside the quarterback decision that earned Southern Miss football a win it had to have

POLLS:Where Southern Miss basketball teams rank in Sun Belt preseason polls

As the list of quarterbacks on the Southern Miss schedule who look closer to their mid-life crisis than their high school days would indicate, many of Hall's coaching peers have bypassed this conflict entirely.

There are seven SBC programs with head coaches in their first- or second-year at the helm. Five of those programs have an experienced, transfer quarterback under center. Interestingly, that's a dynamic that is somewhat unique to the Sun Belt. In the four other Group of Five conferences, only five out of 15 programs with a first- or second-year head coach starts a transfer quarterback.

Despite that handicap, the Golden Eagles are competing — and, perhaps more importantly, progressing. With three victories, they've already matched their win total under Hall last season.

Bowl eligibility remains firmly within their reach. Even at a program with championship tradition, a six-win season should be seen as nothing short of a huge success if Southern Miss can get there, considering the mess Hall inherited.

Present and future priorities are sure to clash several more times along the way. But it seems clear that the Golden Eagles will come out of the fray with a battle-hardened quarterback that Hall is confident can spearhead their future. If he can scratch out a bowl trip, too, Hall's quarterback approach will have been a masterstroke.

"There's going to come a day when there's going to be a lot of No. 12 jerseys around here," Hall said.

David Eckert covers Southern Miss for The Hattiesburg American. Contact him at deckert@gannett.com or on Twitter @davideckert98.

