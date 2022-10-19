Read full article on original website
Texas state police fire 1st officer over Uvalde response
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety fired an officer Friday who was at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre and becomes the first member of the state police force to lose their job in the fallout over the hesitant response to the May attack.
State sues ski resorts accused of steering business
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Central New York's Intermountain Management and ended an illegal agreement between the owner of Syracuse's Greek Peak Mountain and Intermountain. The lawsuit, filed Friday, alleges that Intermountain partners Peter Harris and Richard Sykes collaborated to buy Toggenburg Mountain, then...
Spectrum announces broadband expansion in Maine
Spectrum announced Friday the expansion of high-speed broadband to more than 1,600 homes and businesses in Etna, Newburgh and Swanville. The $3 million network upgrade will help people work from home, make it easier for children to participate in remote schooling and allow town residents to take advantage of telehealth services, company officials said during an event at Swanville Town Hall.
CDC: 10 counties in upstate New York have 'high' COVID-19 levels
Ten counties in New York state are classified as having "high" COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the nine counties are all in the Capital Region and the state's North Country. A good number of other...
Vermont police charge sheriff candidate for kicking prisoner
A fired Vermont deputy who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served was charged Friday with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner, authorities said. John Grismore, 49, of Fairfax was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. He...
Most foliage has now left the mountains
Many mountain and hill-town locations are now past peak, but there’s still vibrant color in the valleys. Much of the higher terrain across NYS is now past peak. Expect near peak-to-peak color along the Thruway corridor this weekend. We expect mainly dry weather for leaf peeping this weekend. After...
Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October
People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
State Preservation Board quietly bans exhibits
AUSTIN, Texas — For years, organizations were allowed to host exhibits at the Texas Capitol to educate lawmakers and visitors about issues. That’s why some advocates were shocked to find out that exhibits would be banned during the next legislative session. “This is very disappointing that a tool...
Good-government group questions emergency powers for New York governor
A government watchdog organization in New York is questioning the power of the governor to use broad executive authority under declared emergencies and in a new report warned against the potential for abuse. Reinvent Albany's report pointed to the 10 separate states of emergency now in effect that can allow...
Hochul, Zeldin take different views on the economy
Republican Lee Zeldin has pinned blame on Democrats, and Gov. Kathy Hochul in particular, for an economic malaise in the state that’s led to population loss. “We want all New Yorkers to be able to stay, to live here, to thrive and not have to leave,” Zeldin said in his victory speech after winning the Republican primary in June. “Right now, you look at other states where you feel like your money will go further.”
