Ocala, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man arrested in connection with May shooting death in Southwest Downtown Parking Garage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ny’trell Eugene Perry, 23, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following an investigation into the shooting death of Michael Reed, Jr., on May 1 at the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage. Perry was charged with swinging at a man from Ocala with his gun, at which point the gun accidentally went off; a few minutes later, that man reportedly saw Perry pointing a gun at him and fired in self-defense, killing Reed.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man killed, woman injured after Ocala shooting inside car; suspect at large

OCALA, Fla. - A man is dead and a woman was shot in the hand after a shooting inside a car in a motel parking lot in Ocala. According to Ocala police, around 5:18 p.m. on Tuesday, the two victims showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The woman had an injured hand and the man had multiple gunshot wounds. The man died shortly afterwards.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in car near Super 8 motel, Ocala police say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting inside a car near a Super 8 motel Tuesday evening, according to the Ocala Police Department. Police said in a release that the shooting happened inside a car in the parking lot of the Super 8 motel at 3916 W. Silver Springs Blvd.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

One dead, another injured after motel shooting

According to Ocala Police Department (OPD), around 5:18pm yesterday they received a call that a Black male and Hispanic female arrived at a hospital both suffering gunshots. OPD says that the shooting occurred inside a car at a Super 8 motel parking lot which had four people inside. OPD says that an altercation took place and the Black male who was in the passenger seat was shot multiple times. The Hispanic female who was the driver of the vehicle was also shot one time in the hand.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Shooting in Ocala left one person dead and one in the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a shooting in Ocala on Tuesday. At 5:18 p.m. Tuesday, the shooting happened in a car in a Super 8 Motel parking lot at 3916 W Silver Springs Blvd, according to the Ocala Police Department.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Brawl with boyfriend prompts another trip to jail after previous arrests

A woman’s brawl with her boyfriend prompted another trip to jail after previous arrests led to a probation sentence. Holly Marie Keightley, 46, of Lady Lake was jailed without bond Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Her booking at the jail follows her arrest earlier this month after...
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Fire Rescue saves burning mobile home in Waldo

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say nobody was hurt in a fire near Waldo. Crews on Friday responded to Northeast CR 1471. The fire started in a shed, and moved into a double-wide mobile home. Firefighters were able to put the flames. TRENIDNG STORY: Family prepares...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages

A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

73-year-old woman killed in deadly I-4 crash in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 73-year-old woman was killed in a deadly crash that happened in Altamonte Springs Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on the eastbound exit ramp of Interstate 4 at State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs just after 3 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said two cars were...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
News4Jax.com

Forensic psychologist says man convicted of murdering 2 Putnam County boys could have experienced ‘meth-induced psychosis’

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The sentencing phase for convicted killer Mark Wilson Jr. begins Monday, Oct. 24. A jury convicted Wilson last Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder for sneaking into his girlfriend’s sister’s house in 2020 and murdering her young sons Tayten and Robert Baker. He is now facing the death penalty.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

