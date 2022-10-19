Read full article on original website
Recycled Crafts
Create DIY Halloween Candy Boxes with Scrapbook Supplies
Your Halloween themed papers and embellishments don’t have to be just for scrapbook layouts you can also use them to create fun Treat Boxes for Halloween (and other holidays and occasions). These are inspired by Christmas Crackers, die cut from Halloween pattern paper with tissue paper at the ends and tied with ribbon. Decorated with die cut shapes, tags and cute embellishments.
10 great ways to fancy up a t-shirt
I love t-shirts but I also love ruffles and other fancy elements. You too? Well head on over to the blog See Kate Sew for 10 ways to fancy up t-shirts. I bet it will be fun to mix and match the elements in all sorts of ways. There are excellent instructions and diagrams to help you with your creative stitching.
Amigurumi Glowing Ghost Crochet Pattern
Crochet an adorable little glow-in-the-dark ghost with this easy to follow, free, amigurumi pattern. This little guy is so quick to make, that you have plenty of time to hook out a bunch of these for gifts for Halloween.
Halloween Fairy Shaker Tags
These adorable tags from Marine are perfect to attaching to your Halloween Treats this year. They feature sweet fairies and pumpkin stamps from Sunny Studio over top fun shaker elements filled with candy corn, ghost and pumpkin sequins. She’s sharing how to create them over on her blog. Visit...
Cute and Cozy Stashbusters: Stashbusting Accessories
Stashbusting, ah, stashbusting. How much we adore you! Is there anything more satisfying than not only finishing a task but also being extremely resourceful while doing so? The payout is doubled with Cute and Cozy Stashbusters. The satisfaction of repurposing your odds and ends to make funky, trendy pieces that...
Boxy Drawstring Bag Sewing Tutorial
This boxy drawstring bag is so adorable! You can make one from your scraps using a tutorial from Sum of Their Stories. The boro style patchwork is a lovely way to finish off the bag and use your smallest scraps. Go to Sum of Their Stories for the sewing tutorial.
Stenciled and Foiled Fall Foliage Card
TaeEun used products from Pinkfresh Studio to create this beautiful Fall Foliage Card. For the leaves she used layering stencils and ink blending in wonderful autumn colors, tucking them behind die cut ovals with the bold sentiment front and center. The sentiment is a mix of heat embossed stamping and gold foiling.
10 Pinwheel Quilt Patterns
One of the most recognizable patterns in quilting is the simple Pinwheel. There are an infinite number of ways you can use this block. Here are 10 free patterns that you can make with the Pinwheel. Pinwheel Stars from Robert Kaufman Fabrics looks stunning in just two colors. Combining a...
Camping Mini Album
Now that Fall weather is here it’s a great time to go camping before it gets too cold. Katelyn used products from Wild Whispers to create her fun Camping Mini Album. From pattern papers she die cut concentric scalloped edge circles for the pages, adding pre-printed die cut images and text to each page. The entire album is held together with a large metal “O” ring.
3 Needlepoint Stitches for Skies
Take your needlepoint design up to another level with these three stitches that are ideal for skies. It comes to use from Poppy Monk Needlepoint. The author takes a deep look at all three stitches. Each one is described in details (including a photo example) and pros and cons are given. In addition to the photo of each stitch, there is a stitch chart to help you out.
