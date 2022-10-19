ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Police find missing high schooler

By Courtney Ward
 3 days ago

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department asked for the public’s help Tuesday night in finding a missing high school student. Summer Weidman left Saratoga Springs High School earlier in the day, police said, and went in an unknown direction.

According to police, Weidman was found Wednesday morning and reunited with her family. “We would like to thank everyone who contacted us or shared [our Facebook] post for their assistance,” the Department said in a public update.

No further details were immediately available. If you have any questions, call Saratoga Springs Police at (518) 584-1800 .

Comments / 6

Al Morey
3d ago

My prayers are going out to her and her family. I hope that she returns home safe. May God be with her.

2 area police departments probe disturbing child cases

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-As investigators in Amsterdam, New York probe the death of a 19-month-old, police in nearby Johnstown tell News10 they have arrested the father of an infant who was found unresponsive inside of a residence. Johnstown Police say 33-year-old Jeremi Ferguson is facing one count of Reckless Assault of a Child, a Class […]
Town of White Creek employee accused of assaulting coworker

WHITE CREEK, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Cambridge man who is an employee of the White Creek Highway Department has been arrested, accused of assaulting a coworker. Investigators say back on September 20, just after 4:30 PM, Troopers investigated a complaint at the White Creek Highway Department.
Two charged in reported Saratoga County contraband incident

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — During an inmate visit last week, Rondene Brust was accused of introducing a controlled substance into Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Upon investigation she was found to be passing this dangerous contraband to Bryan Brust. Rondene Brust was arrested and released on bail, but an...
Guns stolen in pre-dawn break-in at Calamity Jane’s gun store.

A break-in early this morning resulted in the theft of handguns from Calamity Jane’s gun shop on Dix Avenue in Hudson Falls. Harold Spiezio, Senior Investigator for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said on the scene shortly before noon, that the theft involved “mostly handguns…possibly all handguns.
