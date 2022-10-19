Saratoga Police find missing high schooler

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department asked for the public’s help Tuesday night in finding a missing high school student. Summer Weidman left Saratoga Springs High School earlier in the day, police said, and went in an unknown direction.

According to police, Weidman was found Wednesday morning and reunited with her family. “We would like to thank everyone who contacted us or shared [our Facebook] post for their assistance,” the Department said in a public update.

No further details were immediately available. If you have any questions, call Saratoga Springs Police at (518) 584-1800 .

