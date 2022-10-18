Bitcoin will end the year at $21K, according to Finder’s experts. Finder’s panelists believe Bitcoin is currently underpriced, while 19% believe it is overpriced. Finder is a comparison website and the experts from Finder gathered once more, and this time they totaled up their forecasts for Bitcoin, the top crypto asset by market capitalization (BTC). Despite a 70% decline from the all-time high, 77% of the panelists still believe that Bitcoin (BTC) is a store of value (SoV). BTC is assumed to be undervalued by 56% of the panelists on Finder, and the majority predict that it will increase to $21,344 by December 2022.

