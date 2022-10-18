Read full article on original website
Related
thenewscrypto.com
German Crypto Bank and Exchange Nuri Announces Shut Down
CEO Kristina Walcker-Mayer of the German firm announced the shutdown. The company first debuted in 2015 under the name Bitwala. As the CEO said, the trade will be possible on the platform until November 30th, 2022. Following a temporary insolvency filing by Nuri in August, the company has now made this disclosure. At the time, it was reported that this was the first German fintech to make the switch to cryptocurrencies.
thenewscrypto.com
Yield Monitor Integrates DeFiChain blockchain, Providing Exposure to On-Chain Metrics
In a recent announcement, Yield Monitor, a multi-chain portfolio tracker for DeFi investors, revealed that the DeFiChain (DFI) blockchain has been integrated into the Yield Monitor database. This is the platform’s second non-EVM mainnet integration. When it comes to providing users with access to decentralized financial apps and services, DeFiChain is unrivalled as the leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network.
thenewscrypto.com
Binance Launch $500M Lending Project to Aid Crypto Companies
Binance Pool has launched a $500 million leading project to aid crypto mining and startup firms. Binance sustains its expansion plans despite the market’s slump. Binance Pool, Binance’s mining division, has launched a $500 million lending project to support the crypto mining and startup industries. It will make loans to blue-chip Bitcoin crypto miners. As one of the world’s leading crypto mining pools it has a responsibility to help maintain a healthy digital asset ecosystem. Given the current market conditions, they have launched a lending project.
thenewscrypto.com
JP Morgan Hired Former Celsius Executive as Its Crypto Policy Head
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a multinational investment firm providing solutions to the top most important corporations, governments and institutions. Despite the bear market, JP Morgan hired a candidate for the role of Head of Crypto regulatory policy. It is none other than, Aaron Lovine, the former executive of Bankruptcy Celsius company.
thenewscrypto.com
Ethereum Trading for Institutions by Fidelity Starting Next Week
The corporation is hiring 100 tech personnel to develop new blockchain services. It has also released a Bitcoin spot ETF in Canada. For quite some time now, Fidelity has been showing enthusiasm for cryptocurrency. The asset manager said that many investors are starting to see Ethereum “through a new lens” after the recent merge, which completed the network’s switch to proof of stake. Years in the works, the upgrade has also considerably delayed the issue of ETH.
thenewscrypto.com
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2022 – Will ANKR Hit $0.1 Soon?
Bullish ANKR price prediction is $0.03308 to $0.08528. The ANKR price will also reach $0.1 soon. ANKR’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.02295. In Ankr (ANKR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other ANKR information to analyze the cryptocurrency’s future movement.
thenewscrypto.com
GameFi Platform Arcade Raises $3.2M Led by Crypto.com and Other Prominent Investors
The GameFi platform Arcade has secured $3.2 million in early investment for its mission to make web3 gaming accessible to everyone. Arcade’s notion of mass-market gaming in which anybody may earn monetary incentives attracted a number of industry giants and well-known investors. The seed round was led by Crypto.com...
thenewscrypto.com
Solana Infrastructure Firm Helius Raises $3.1M in Funding
The funds will be used to create tools that would assist developers to create Web3 apps. Overall Helius aims to simplify and abstract away complexity in app development. Helius, a Solana infrastructure business, said today that it has secured $3.1 million in a seed round. It was headed by Reciprocal Ventures and Chapter One. The funds will be used to create tools that would assist developers in rapidly and affordably creating Web3 apps.
thenewscrypto.com
Valkyrie Has Lost Its Biggest Participant in $11M Funding Round
Valkyrie recently said that the biggest participant in the funding round had defaulted. The crypto platform previously announced that it had raised $11.15 million. Valkyrie Investments, a leading financial service firm has lost its largest investor in its $11 million funding round. Earlier this month, Valkyrie revealed that the biggest participant in the funding round had defaulted, months after the crypto platform announced it had raised $11.15 million. The firm is currently attempting to find other new investors.
thenewscrypto.com
Jim Rogers Warns That Upcoming Recession Must Be Worst
Jim Rogers says the upcoming recession must be the worst in his lifetime. Consumer Price Index in September surged to 8.1%. In a recent interview, Jim Rogers, an famed investor who launched the Quantum Fund along with billionaire investor George Soros, warns that the bear market will only get worse and that this recession will be the worst he has ever seen.
thenewscrypto.com
CySEC Grants Binance License as a Crypto Asset Service Provider
The crypto exchange may now provide spot, custodial, staking, and card services in Cyprus. France, according to “CZ,” CEO of Binance, is the crypto hub of Europe. Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has just received its fourth license in Europe. On Thursday, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) approved Binance to operate as a Crypto Asset Service Provider. The crypto exchange may now provide spot, custodial, staking, and card services to customers in the nation. France, according to “CZ,” Binance’s CEO, is Europe’s crypto powerhouse.
thenewscrypto.com
EURS and the State of the Stablecoin Race
In 2022, euro-denominated digital assets have gained in popularity and many experts believe that the formation of this new sector will against all odds become a cornerstone for the future economy. The stablecoin economy is worth roughly $150+ billion today, with euro-backed stablecoin issuance experiencing a drastic increase of 1,683%...
thenewscrypto.com
Digital Arms Launches HNTR Token Bringing Real Firearm Brands to Web3
Digital Arms, the world’s first NFT armory, released its native crypto asset 12 pm UTC on Oct. 14, 2022 and sold its first NFT collection in 30minutes. Coinciding with the Hunter Token — also known by its ticker symbol, HNTR — launch, the Digital Arms marketplace went live on the same day with the sale of its “DogTags” collection, selling out in under 30 minutes.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase Supports Grayscale in Lawsuit Against SEC
Coinbase submitted an amicus curiae brief with the U.S. Court. The federal regulator had rejected Grayscale’s application for a Bitcoin ETF. Coinbase, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, is supporting Grayscale, the largest Bitcoin fund, in its lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Since the...
thenewscrypto.com
DappRadar’s Q3 Metaverse Report Confirms Metaverse Interest Despite Crypto Crisis
Despite the crypto bear market, demand is still fueling the expansion of the metaverse, as evidenced by the latest report from DappRadar, the global app store for decentralized apps. Despite a 91.61% reduction to $90 million in trade volume for virtual worlds in the third quarter, the number of land...
thenewscrypto.com
Top 5 NFT Collections by Sales Volume
NFT sales rate was over $12 million with more than 35K buyers, in the last 24 hrs. Four belong to the Ethereum platform and one is based on the Solana network. The top 5 NFT collections ranked on the CryptoSlam based on the sales volume are as follows Sorare, CryptoPunks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Azuki, and DeGod. Among them, four belong to the Ethereum platform and the other one is based on the Solana network.
thenewscrypto.com
Cardano (ADA) Price Shoots up Despite Volatility
Cardano’s price remains extremely volatile as macroeconomic conditions decimate the crypto market. Cardano is trading at $0.3454 at the time of writing, up nearly 2% in the last 24 hours. The existing cryptocurrency market is in flux. The crypto has been struggling as sources indicate that the US Federal...
thenewscrypto.com
Will Bitcoin End $21K in 2022, as Predicted by Finder Experts?
Bitcoin will end the year at $21K, according to Finder’s experts. Finder’s panelists believe Bitcoin is currently underpriced, while 19% believe it is overpriced. Finder is a comparison website and the experts from Finder gathered once more, and this time they totaled up their forecasts for Bitcoin, the top crypto asset by market capitalization (BTC). Despite a 70% decline from the all-time high, 77% of the panelists still believe that Bitcoin (BTC) is a store of value (SoV). BTC is assumed to be undervalued by 56% of the panelists on Finder, and the majority predict that it will increase to $21,344 by December 2022.
thenewscrypto.com
Price Prediction 2022 — Will XEC Hit $0.00036 Soon?
Bullish XEC price prediction is $0.00005053 to $0.0001679. The XEC price will also reach $0.00036 soon. XEC bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.00003329. In eCash’s (XEC) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about XEC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Makes Way Into Guinness World Records (GWR)
According to GWR’s report, Bitcoin is the “First decentralized cryptocurrency.”. Bitcoin (BTC) is down 1.08% and is now trading at $19,204. Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto’s cryptocurrency and blockchain network, has been widely praised and acknowledged by both online and offline media outlets. Because of bitcoin’s status as the “first decentralized cryptocurrency,” Guinness World Records (GWR) recognized it this year.
Comments / 0