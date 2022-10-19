ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Critical race theory new priority for drought-stricken California's water board

By Tori Richards, Investigative Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

Timothy James
3d ago

well I think its to late for you . but it on you maybe you can tax your way to water. you don't have a clue what you are doing . fact point that out.

Reply
2
halfanewfie2
2d ago

So, Still no answer what happened to the billions of dollars in water bonds that taxpayers already paid for and not one dime went to actually maintaining current storage or building new storage. Instead they do this. Vote Newsom out!

Reply
2
Related
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months

COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
COALINGA, CA
Daily Mail

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
ARIZONA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Strong Earthquakes in California Came After Magnetic Field Changes, Study Shows

Researchers who have been studying medium-sized to large strong earthquakes in California have found that the local magnetic field changes 2-3 days before an earthquake. Seismologists hope that their method can be improved so that it can eventually be used to forecast earthquakes after William Heavlin and his team discovered that the magnetic field change in signal is weak but statistically significant in a study.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California

A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

LOOK: NASA Drops New ‘Angry’ Pic of Mt. Shasta

NASA shared a unique image of California’s Mt. Shasta by a pro photographer. The picture lives up to the legend surrounding the mountain. During eruptions of the enormous volcano in the north, spirits from ‘above’ and ‘below’ realms battle there. This is according to some ancient myths. This deep sky image, taken in late June by Ralf Rohner and courtesy of NASA, captures such drama well.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
historynet.com

When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?

At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy