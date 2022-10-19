Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect Burglarizing Cars At Zoo
LACEY – A woman was caught burglarizing – and in one case driving – cars that belonged to people visiting the Popcorn Park Zoo, police said. In the afternoon of October 17, two officers were called to the zoo and met with multiple people who said a woman had burglarized vehicles in the parking lot. One owner allegedly saw her try to drive away before stopping her.
Police Seek Fugitive Wanted In South Jersey Burglaries At Honda Dealership
A 32-year-old fugitive from Camden is wanted in connection with multiple burglaries at an auto dealership in Burlington County, authorities said. Jonathan Otero also is wanted on charges of theft and criminal mischief, according to Evesham police. On March 21, 2021, at 4:05 a.m., Evesham police responded to Burns Honda...
hawaiinewsnow.com
'It's scary': In bold crime sprees, thieves prowl Oahu communities in U-Haul trucks to cart away what they steal
Thieves prowl Oahu neighborhoods in U-Haul van before carting off stolen items. A string of crimes involving U-Haul vans were reported in Ewa Beach, along with the Pearl City and Aiea areas. He was their ‘perfect role model.’ With him gone, they’re trying to live up to his legacy...
Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore
BARNEGAT, NJ – An elderly man who went missing earlier this week in Barnegat was found by rescuers in a heavily wooded area on Thursday. Police said 82-year-old Leslie Schaffer was conscious but unable to walk or stand when rescuers located him. The search began with the Barnegat Police Department scouring through video surveillance footage from Cloverdale Park after he was last seen in the area of Nautilus Drive near the park. At one point over 80 rescuers from 15 agencies searched the woods in the park using drones, horses, ATVs, K-9s and a New Jersey State Police Helicopter. “After The post Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical Condition
A malicious attack caused by a young first responder leaves 5 students with life-changing injuries.(medtide/iStock) New Jersey resident Luke Stein, 18, has been apprehended in Colorado on a fugitive-from-justice warrant. Stein has been tied to being the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident that caused severe injuries to passengers in another vehicle involved.
Couple arrested after toddler overdoses in New Jersey: DA
FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — A couple from Wall Township was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child after their toddler apparently overdosed on drugs, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Wednesday. Police on Monday night received a report of a possible overdose on the 1100 block of 17th Avenue. Prosecutors said […]
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Details of Fatal Accident in Lakewood
Just before 11:00 am on October 15, the Lakewood Police Department responded to the report of an accident at the Saint Vincent Depaul Food Pantry located at 43 Madison Avenue in Lakewood. Upon arrival, responding units learned that the operator of a 2005 Dodge Caravan had struck three bystanders while...
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
Group Attacks Philadelphia Cops With Bricks After Dirt Bike Stolen From NJ
Philadephia police officers were attacked at a gas station as they tried to recover a dirt bike stolen from New Jersey Sunday night. Police were trying to head off a group of several hundred dirt bikes and quads riding on Broad Street on both the street and sidewalk ignoring traffic signals and weaving, according to CBS Philadelphia.
thelakewoodscoop.com
CHASDEI HASHEM: Lakewood Bachur Loses His Vehicle to a Fire, But Comes Across a Neis [PHOTOS]
Last week, a vehicle burst into flames on the GSP, as reported on TLS Status and Twitter (see below). The Lakewood Bachur who was inside the vehicle quickly jumped out to safety, but his car was gone – burnt to a crisp. The vehicle was towed to a junkyard,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
TEHILLIM: Lakewood Bachur Seriously Injured in Hiking Accident
A Lakewood Bachur is in need of Rachmei Shomayim following a hiking accident, the family told TLS. The Bachur was hiking with friends out of town when he fell from a height, suffering serious injuries. He was hospitalized, and is currently undergoing surgery. The family asks all to be Mispallel...
N.J. man accused of being drug trafficking network leader faces life in prison
A New Jersey man accused of being the leader of a South Jersey drug trafficking network could face up to life in prison, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Garry Carter, 43, of Winslow, was arrested on October 3 along with three others after a year-long investigation by 18 law enforcement agencies, officials said.
Police: Rutgers University student killed in crash in Old Bridge
A Rutgers University student was killed in a crash in Old Bridge, according to police.
Florida couple manipulates school in Bay Head, NJ by invoicing them for 20 laptops
The Bay Head Police Department with assistance from Point Pleasant Borough Police were able to stop a pair of criminals in their tracks as they tried to scam a local elementary school. Bay Head Police said that an employee at the Bay Head School opened up an invoice for their...
82-Year Old Ocean County Man With Cognitive Disability Missing
Police are asking for your help finding an 82-year-old lower Ocean County man who has been missing since 4:15 pm Tuesday. Barnegat Police are looking for Leslie Shaffer, who is described as 6" 1', 162 pounds and possibly wearing a gray sweatsuit. Shaffer was last seen at approximately 4:15 pm...
Man's body found submerged inside vehicle in Neshaminy Creek
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A 56-year-old man's body was found inside a vehicle that submerged in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday, the Bucks County Coroner's Office announced. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Totem Lane in Bensalem.At around noon, fire departments and rescue crews located the vehicle in the water. The man's name won't be released until the next of kin is notified. Bristol Township Police are investigating the incident.
2-Year-Old Son Died Of Fentanyl Overdose, South Jersey Mother Charged: Prosecutor
A 34-year-old woman from Ocean County has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son, authorities said. Natalie Sabie, of Lacey Township, was charged in connection with a drug overdose death, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lacey Township Chief of Police Michael DiBella.
Ex N.J. high school teacher had inappropriate relations with students, authorities allege
A former Atlantic County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with multiple students, authorities said. In early 2022, Atlantic County Institute of Technology officials notified police that a student had told them about several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The institute is a four-year countywide vocational public high school located in Mays Landing.
This One Change Could Prevent New Jersey Drivers from Speeding
There are two roadways, maybe one more notorious than the other, where every time drivers enter the on-ramp, they are ready to experience their own road race. The left lane of Garden State Parkway seems to be the lawless lane of top speed. If you’re in it, you’re in it for a purpose.
Ocean County Man Pleads Guilty In Health Care Scheme
BAYVILLE – A former pharmaceutical sales representative from Ocean County has admitted to managing a health care scheme and wrongfully obtaining patients’ personal health information, officials said. Keith Ritson, 42, of Bayville, pleaded guilty to the charges of one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and...
