Lakewood Township, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Police: Suspect Burglarizing Cars At Zoo

LACEY – A woman was caught burglarizing – and in one case driving – cars that belonged to people visiting the Popcorn Park Zoo, police said. In the afternoon of October 17, two officers were called to the zoo and met with multiple people who said a woman had burglarized vehicles in the parking lot. One owner allegedly saw her try to drive away before stopping her.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
Shore News Network

Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore

BARNEGAT, NJ – An elderly man who went missing earlier this week in Barnegat was found by rescuers in a heavily wooded area on Thursday. Police said 82-year-old Leslie Schaffer was conscious but unable to walk or stand when rescuers located him. The search began with the Barnegat Police Department scouring through video surveillance footage from Cloverdale Park after he was last seen in the area of Nautilus Drive near the park. At one point over 80 rescuers from 15 agencies searched the woods in the park using drones, horses, ATVs, K-9s and a New Jersey State Police Helicopter. “After The post Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical Condition

A malicious attack caused by a young first responder leaves 5 students with life-changing injuries.(medtide/iStock) New Jersey resident Luke Stein, 18, has been apprehended in Colorado on a fugitive-from-justice warrant. Stein has been tied to being the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident that caused severe injuries to passengers in another vehicle involved.
BOULDER, CO
PIX11

Couple arrested after toddler overdoses in New Jersey: DA

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — A couple from Wall Township was arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a child after their toddler apparently overdosed on drugs, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Wednesday. Police on Monday night received a report of a possible overdose on the 1100 block of 17th Avenue. Prosecutors said […]
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Details of Fatal Accident in Lakewood

Just before 11:00 am on October 15, the Lakewood Police Department responded to the report of an accident at the Saint Vincent Depaul Food Pantry located at 43 Madison Avenue in Lakewood. Upon arrival, responding units learned that the operator of a 2005 Dodge Caravan had struck three bystanders while...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

TEHILLIM: Lakewood Bachur Seriously Injured in Hiking Accident

A Lakewood Bachur is in need of Rachmei Shomayim following a hiking accident, the family told TLS. The Bachur was hiking with friends out of town when he fell from a height, suffering serious injuries. He was hospitalized, and is currently undergoing surgery. The family asks all to be Mispallel...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Man's body found submerged inside vehicle in Neshaminy Creek

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A 56-year-old man's body was found inside a vehicle that submerged in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday, the Bucks County Coroner's Office announced. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Totem Lane in Bensalem.At around noon, fire departments and rescue crews located the vehicle in the water. The man's name won't be released until the next of kin is notified. Bristol Township Police are investigating the incident.  
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
NJ.com

Ex N.J. high school teacher had inappropriate relations with students, authorities allege

A former Atlantic County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with multiple students, authorities said. In early 2022, Atlantic County Institute of Technology officials notified police that a student had told them about several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The institute is a four-year countywide vocational public high school located in Mays Landing.
GALLOWAY, NJ

