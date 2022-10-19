ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, WV

Bowden State Fish Hatchery completes renovations

By Mike Corley, Christian Meffert
BOWDEN, W.Va. – Governor Justice continued his tour of Randolph County by attending a ribbon cutting at the newly renovated Bowden State Fish Hatchery Tuesday.

I want to see West Virginia transformed into the best trout fishery in the country,” Gov. Justice said. “With all these new renovations we have here today, we’re quickly making that a reality. People are waking up to the fact that West Virginia has some of the most pristine and beautiful fishing waters in the world. I truly believe that when we invest in our tourism resources, like fishing, we see returns beyond what we can imagine.”

Monster Trout coming to West Virginia waterways
    Bowden State Fish Hatchery after its renovations (Jim Justice Photo)
    The Bowden State Fish Hatchery now holds 50 percent more trout (Jim Justice Photo)
    Justice and Baby Dog talked at the ribbon cutting for the Bowden State Fish Hatchery (Jim Justice Photo)
    Justice and Baby Dog presented Zach Adkins with the Master Angler Award at the ceremony (Jim Justice photo)
    Justice and Baby Dog talked at the ribbon cutting for the Bowden State Fish Hatchery (Jim Justice Photo)

The multimillion-dollar project, which has been closed for renovations since 2020, will make the facility state of the art, with amenities that will enable the hatchery to double the number of fish raised in order to stock the rivers and streams in the Mountain State. The hatchery has been a large contributor to the state’s travel and tourism economy.

“The Bowden State Fish Hatchery has been upgraded to a state-of-the-art aquaculture facility capable of producing 50 percent more trout than the original hatchery,” said Jim Hedrick, hatchery program manager for WVDNR. “In addition to providing more physical space for rearing fish, these upgrades provide enhanced water filtering, sterilization and the direct addition of oxygen into the system. The renovation project at Bowden State Fish Hatchery cost $10 million and is expected to result in the production of more than 300,000 trout each year for stocking throughout the state.”

The Bowden State Fish Hatchery is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, depending on hatchery activities. For more information, you can call 304-637-0238.

