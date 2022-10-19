ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

WCVB

Haverhill teachers, district reach tentative deal to end strike

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in Haverhill announced late Thursday that their strike is over after reaching a tentative agreement with the district and it will allow classrooms to reopen on Friday for some students. "We have a deal. After many hours of negotiation and back and forth we were...
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, October 26: Yankee Ingenuity

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ever wonder who invented the golf tee or where earmuffs made their debut? Ted Reinstein is celebrating “yankee ingenuity” with a tour of homegrown innovations dreamed up by local inventors and found in countless New England barns and basements. Ted meets the owner of one of the largest collections of apple parers (yes, really) as well as the Maine inventor of a wallet for the front pocket. And no discussion of yankee ingenuity would be complete without a visit to the Vermont Country Store, where we find gadgets aplenty.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Editorial: Oct. 21, 2022: A Protracted Tragedy

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The images of the drug-dependent, homeless and mentally troubled living in squalor on the streets of a city known for its world-class health care are hard to process. Frequent sweeps by the city of blocks of encampments on Southampton Street don’t seem to work. This week’s...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Malden teachers union ratifies new contract

MALDEN, Mass. — Malden Education Association voted to ratify a new contract on Wednesday after they reached a tentative agreement with the school committee earlier this week, a spokesperson said. Malden Public School canceled classes this Monday as teachers went on strike after spending nearly 11 hours negotiating with...
MALDEN, MA
WCVB

Rowers descend on Cambridge, Mass., for 58th annual Head of the Charles Regatta

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Head of The Charles Regatta is the oldest head race in the country and among the largest regattas in the world. What started as a single-day race is now a three-day, fan-friendly, international event. Though still largely fueled by volunteers, the race committee now addresses everything from recycling and sustainability on race weekend to annual grants to support making rowing more accessible for all.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Teamsters ratify new agreement, ending strike against Sysco Boston

PLYMPTON, Mass. — A strike that lasted 20 days ended Thursday when union members in Massachusetts voted overwhelmingly to accept a new 5-year agreement with a wholesale food distribution company. More than 300 Teamsters with Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco Boston, in Plympton, on Oct. 1,...
PLYMPTON, MA
WCVB

Dad's reaction to daughter running Boston Marathon goes viral

BOSTON — A special moment between a father and daughter announcing her entry into this year's Boston Marathon is now going viral. Bridget Lawler caught her dad's reaction on video as she told him she is running in the historic race. The call started with Lawler asking her dad...
BOSTON, MA

