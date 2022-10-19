Read full article on original website
WCVB
Boston students take to course to be BAA's Fastest Middle Schoolers in city
BOSTON — More than 400 Boston Public School students took to a one-mile course around Franklin Park on Thursday, hoping to earn the title of Fastest Middle Schooler in the city. “I’m going to run this race and hopefully win it,” said Bradon Spiess, an eighth grader at John...
WCVB
No deal: Classes canceled again Friday as Haverhill teacher strike continues
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill Public Schools will remain closed Friday as the standoff between teachers and the district drags on. Talks resumed at 10 a.m. Thursday, but the district and the union failed to reach a deal on a new contract for teachers during the sixth consecutive day of negotiations.
WCVB
Haverhill teachers back in classrooms after district, union reach tentative deal
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in Haverhill, Massachusetts, are back in their classrooms Friday after the district and the union reached a tentative deal. "Oh, we are so happy that we are coming back to school. And everything is done,” parent Daisy Estrella said. The Haverhill Education Association and...
WCVB
Methuen mayor decries state agency he says placed 216 people, including children, in hotel without notification
METHUEN, Mass. — After 55 homeless families were unexpectedly moved to a hotel in his community, a Massachusetts mayor is publicly critiquing the state agency responsible for their placement. Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said he became aware that 86 adults and 130 children were placed in the Days Inn...
WCVB
Haverhill teachers, district reach tentative deal to end strike
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Teachers in Haverhill announced late Thursday that their strike is over after reaching a tentative agreement with the district and it will allow classrooms to reopen on Friday for some students. "We have a deal. After many hours of negotiation and back and forth we were...
WCVB
Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel
METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
WCVB
Boston-area hospitals see rise in respiratory syncytial virus or RSV cases
BOSTON — Boston-area hospitals are seeing a rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, a common cold virus that can be associated with severe disease in young children and older adults. "It is an extremely common virus that almost all children become infected with by the age...
WCVB
Wednesday, October 26: Yankee Ingenuity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ever wonder who invented the golf tee or where earmuffs made their debut? Ted Reinstein is celebrating “yankee ingenuity” with a tour of homegrown innovations dreamed up by local inventors and found in countless New England barns and basements. Ted meets the owner of one of the largest collections of apple parers (yes, really) as well as the Maine inventor of a wallet for the front pocket. And no discussion of yankee ingenuity would be complete without a visit to the Vermont Country Store, where we find gadgets aplenty.
WCVB
Koshari Mama brings vegan, Egyptian street food to Somerville, Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A mom and daughter bring Egyptian street food to Somerville – and it’s all vegan.
WCVB
New details outline depth of ex-Woburn police officer John Donnelly's role in Charlottesville race riot
New details have been released about the depth of the involvement of a former Woburn police officer who is accused of inappropriate conduct in connection with a 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Earlier this month, Woburn police Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. said Officer John Donnelly was placed...
WCVB
Editorial: Oct. 21, 2022: A Protracted Tragedy
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The images of the drug-dependent, homeless and mentally troubled living in squalor on the streets of a city known for its world-class health care are hard to process. Frequent sweeps by the city of blocks of encampments on Southampton Street don’t seem to work. This week’s...
WCVB
'In honor of Colleen, do something good today': Family honors legacy of Danvers teacher
DANVERS, Mass. — The family of a Danvers, Massachusetts teacher who was killed nine years ago today is asking people to do good deeds Saturday to honor her legacy. Colleen Ritzer was killed by a student inside Danvers High School in 2013. "Nine years ago today, the world lost...
WCVB
Malden teachers union ratifies new contract
MALDEN, Mass. — Malden Education Association voted to ratify a new contract on Wednesday after they reached a tentative agreement with the school committee earlier this week, a spokesperson said. Malden Public School canceled classes this Monday as teachers went on strike after spending nearly 11 hours negotiating with...
WCVB
Rowers descend on Cambridge, Mass., for 58th annual Head of the Charles Regatta
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Head of The Charles Regatta is the oldest head race in the country and among the largest regattas in the world. What started as a single-day race is now a three-day, fan-friendly, international event. Though still largely fueled by volunteers, the race committee now addresses everything from recycling and sustainability on race weekend to annual grants to support making rowing more accessible for all.
WCVB
Teamsters ratify new agreement, ending strike against Sysco Boston
PLYMPTON, Mass. — A strike that lasted 20 days ended Thursday when union members in Massachusetts voted overwhelmingly to accept a new 5-year agreement with a wholesale food distribution company. More than 300 Teamsters with Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco Boston, in Plympton, on Oct. 1,...
WCVB
Protesters interrupt Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's update on Mass and Cass situation
BOSTON — Protesters chanted and interrupted Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday as she spoke about the new steps to help people living in tents at the troubled intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard and the business owners in the area who've addressed safety concerns. Mayor Michelle...
WCVB
Insider's guide to this weekend's storied Head of the Charles Regatta
BOSTON — It's time to break out the cowbells or even the air horns because the Head of the Charles is underway in Massachusetts this weekend. More than 11,000 rowers from 27 countries are competing in this year's regatta. "This is actually busiest time of our weekend. We've got...
WCVB
Stopping by Viet Citron to try Vietnamese street food and feasting on french fries at Saus
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The creation of an architect turned chef who is sharing her love of Vietnamese street food with her customers atViet Citron in Burlington, Massachusetts. Looking for french fries with a little extra oomph? Try Saus in downtown Boston for its Belgian-style fries, poutine and wild toppings.
WCVB
Dad's reaction to daughter running Boston Marathon goes viral
BOSTON — A special moment between a father and daughter announcing her entry into this year's Boston Marathon is now going viral. Bridget Lawler caught her dad's reaction on video as she told him she is running in the historic race. The call started with Lawler asking her dad...
WCVB
Stage set for comeback story as world champion athletes compete in Skate America in Norwood, Massachusetts
NORWOOD, Mass. — International eyes are on Norwood this weekend, where The Skating Club of Boston is hosting Skate America. It's the kickoff to the Grand Prix figure skating season, and a familiar face from Newton is back. Gracie Gold, 27, is back competing in the senior Grand Prix...
