CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Japan and Australia on Saturday signed a new bilateral security agreement covering military, intelligence and cybersecurity cooperation to counter the deteriorating security outlook driven by China’s increasing assertiveness. The upgrade of the Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation, a pact first signed in 2007 when China’s rise was less concerning, was the major outcome of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in the west coast city of Perth. It builds on a reciprocal access agreement that Kishida inked in January with then-Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison that removes obstacles to holding joint military exercises in either country. That is the first such agreement Japan has struck with any country other than the United States. Japan announced Saturday that its Self-Defense Forces will train and take part in exercises with the Australian military in northern Australia for the first time under the agreement.
German Bank ‘N26’ Launches Crypto Trading Services
Over the following six months, N26 will provide a total of 194 tokens. Austria will be the pilot market for this rollout. There may be a bear market going on, but it hasn’t stopped businesses from entering the crypto sector. In reality, conventional financial institutions have begun dipping their toes into the crypto industry by providing products to meet the needs of market participants.
Binance Launch $500M Lending Project to Aid Crypto Companies
Binance Pool has launched a $500 million leading project to aid crypto mining and startup firms. Binance sustains its expansion plans despite the market’s slump. Binance Pool, Binance’s mining division, has launched a $500 million lending project to support the crypto mining and startup industries. It will make loans to blue-chip Bitcoin crypto miners. As one of the world’s leading crypto mining pools it has a responsibility to help maintain a healthy digital asset ecosystem. Given the current market conditions, they have launched a lending project.
Binance Launches a Competition to Identify the Most Popular Cryptos
Binance’s “The Community Showdown” is a contest to crown the famous three cryptos. The competition will end on 28th October 2022 at 23:59 (UTC). Binance has started a competition on the Twitter platform to reward the supporters of the cryptocurrency community with a huge audience set. “The Community Showdown” is a contest conducted by Binance to crown the famous three crypto projects that are listed on its exchange.
Will Solana Web3 Phone Able to Battle With Google & Apple?
Saga includes the SMS, a web3 layer for Solana built on the phone. Web3 phone would provide digital ownership rights to users and firms rather than charging the 30% tax. Solana declared in June that it was launching a web3 phone, called the “Saga.” following that, in a recent TechCrunch Disrupt summit, co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko outlined this as an opportunity against Google and Apple and a way for developers to avoid the tax these companies impose on the sales made through the app store.
Telegram Reveals Marketplace For Offering Usernames Complete
The value of one Toncoin (TON) has increased by close to 12 percent in the last day. TON blockchain announced its partnership with messaging app Telegram. Telegram, a platform for instant messaging, stated on Friday that the domain name auctions will begin shortly since the marketplace for supplying unique names is finalized. Telegram has partnered with the TON blockchain to provide usernames. Thereby, the value of one Toncoin (TON) has increased by close to 12 percent in the last day.
Digital Arms Launches HNTR Token Bringing Real Firearm Brands to Web3
Digital Arms, the world’s first NFT armory, released its native crypto asset 12 pm UTC on Oct. 14, 2022 and sold its first NFT collection in 30minutes. Coinciding with the Hunter Token — also known by its ticker symbol, HNTR — launch, the Digital Arms marketplace went live on the same day with the sale of its “DogTags” collection, selling out in under 30 minutes.
Do Kwon Flees Singapore for Dubai as Terra Investors Pursue Him
As per South Korean authorities, Do Kwon left Singapore last month for Dubai. 4,400 former Terra investors started searching for Kwon, following the actions taken by South Korea. Do Kwon, the CEO of Terraform Labs, left Singapore last month for Dubai, claimed by the South Korean authorities. According to the...
DappRadar’s Q3 Metaverse Report Confirms Metaverse Interest Despite Crypto Crisis
Despite the crypto bear market, demand is still fueling the expansion of the metaverse, as evidenced by the latest report from DappRadar, the global app store for decentralized apps. Despite a 91.61% reduction to $90 million in trade volume for virtual worlds in the third quarter, the number of land...
FTX CEO Reveals Solutions For Crypto Hacking Issue
SBF suggests paying off the hackers as part of the solution. More than $4.4 billion in 2022 has been lost due to DeFi protocol failures. Cryptocurrency hacking has been prevalent in recent months, notably in the DeFi sector. Chainalysis reports that, so far this month, more than $750 million has been stolen.
Automobili Lamborghini drops its limited edition “World Tour” themed NFTs this October
New York City, United States of America, 20th October, 2022, Chainwire. Fasten your metaversal seatbelts, as Automobili Lamborghini is releasing a series of limited edition ‘World Tour’ themed NFTs this October. In collaboration with Web3 Pro™ and INVNT.ATOM™ (the Web3-focused digital innovation division of [INVNT GROUP]™), the iconic Italian company will release four unique “World tour” themed NFTs available for a limited time.
Reddit’s Collectible Avatar NFTs Bring in 3M New Crypto Wallets
The platform has 50 million users each day and made $350 million in revenue last year. Reddit airdropped free Polygon NFTs for achieving high karma. At least 3 million people have joined the crypto community in a mad dash to get a Collectible Avatar NFT on Reddit. Since the introduction of the series in July, more than 3 million Reddit Vault wallets have been established so that users may purchase and sell NFT avatars based on the platform’s Snoo character, as stated by chief product officer Pali Bhat.
Flipkart Introduced “Flipverse” a Metaverse-based Shopping Platform
Flipverse shopping will be available until October 23rd. Flipkart’s metaverse-based shopping would support 15 brands. Flipkart, one of the largest e-commerce firms in India, has partnered with decentralized music and entertainment company eDAO to launch the “Flipverse”, a metaverse-based shopping platform. Customers will be able to make purchases using their smartphones just like they would in a real store.
User Exploited To Pay Approx $155,443 Gas Fees on Ethereum
The validator kept these costs for themselves after approving the trade. MEV strategists may profit from arbitraging these kinds of on-chain chances. A user of Ethereum seems to have fallen prey to an unusual attack. In a report published, blockchain security firm PeckShield claimed that an Ethereum user had been duped into paying gas costs equal to 121.56 ETH (about $155,443 as of this writing). The validator kept these costs for themselves after approving the trade.
Elon Musk Plans to Lay Off 75% Of Twitter’s Workforce
Elon Musk intends to fire over 7,000 Twitter employees in the coming months. Twitter’s current management is also planning to reduce the company’s payroll by about $800M. Elon Musk, Tesla Motors CEO intends to cut the majority of Twitter’s workforce. According to recent reports from The Washington Post, the billionaire has informed potential investors in his purchase of Twitter that he plans to fire nearly 75% of the 7,500 employees.
