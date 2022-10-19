ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Comments

KKTV

Colorado murder suspect taken into custody in Trinidad

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody, suspected of killing a woman at a Colorado hotel. The Brighton Police Department is reporting 31-year-old Ricardo Perales Cordero was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Trinidad Police Department. Cordero is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder. Investigators believe Cordero...
TRINIDAD, CO
denverite.com

Various Denver metro law enforcement agencies settle with a man hit by a projectile while filming George Floyd protests

Multiple city law enforcement departments across the metro area have settled a lawsuit with a man who was filming George Floyd protests on May 31, 2020. Police shot a projectile at Trevor Hughes while he documented the demonstration and police brutality against protesters, according to Andy McNulty, with Killmer, Lane and Newman, which represented Hughes in the case. The projectile broke his finger and left it “dangling.”
DENVER, CO
Westword

Trevor Hughes's Finger Costs Denver-Area Cops $485K

Photographer Trevor Hughes nearly had a finger blown off when he was shot with a projectile while trying to capture an image of law enforcement officers during the 2020 George Floyd protests. He filed suit last year, and on October 20, attorney Andrew McNulty of Denver-based Killmer, Lane & Newman LLP revealed that a settlement agreement had been reached with several municipalities, including Denver, Golden, Arvada and Jefferson County.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents obtained by KRDO reveal what led up to a Colorado Springs man reportedly pulling a knife and threatening trash service workers with a gun. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested Richard Boccardi, 52. He's facing charges of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous The post Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
northfortynews

Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
FORT COLLINS, CO
KKTV

Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kslnewsradio.com

How Utah’s voter registration database is kept safe and up-to-date

SALT LAKE CITY — Election officials in Utah describe Utah’s statewide voter database as the “backbone” of Utah’s election system. The personal information, voter signatures, and unique voter ID numbers of every Utah voter exist in it, and it’s the reason Utahns automatically get mailed a ballot.
UTAH STATE

