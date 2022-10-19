Read full article on original website
Related
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
POLICE: Utah man launders $915k in catalytic converters
A Taylorsville man has been arrested facing felony charges after allegedly purchasing 3,556 stolen catalytic converters, valued at $915,230, and laundering them through the recycling company where he worked, Natural Ventures Recycling.
KKTV
Colorado murder suspect taken into custody in Trinidad
BRIGHTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody, suspected of killing a woman at a Colorado hotel. The Brighton Police Department is reporting 31-year-old Ricardo Perales Cordero was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Trinidad Police Department. Cordero is facing multiple charges including first-degree murder. Investigators believe Cordero...
KKTV
Following alleged poaching ring investigation tied to Colorado Springs, officials say slight spike in cases
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say there’s been a slight rise in poaching lately, in light of a poaching investigation where three men were arrested and two Colorado Springs homes were searched. Parks and Wildlife officers held an interview opportunity Thursday, following a news...
Three Southern Colorado men arrested on poaching charges
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.
Suspect SUV in deadly house party shooting found abandoned in Aurora
A blue Chevrolet Tahoe that police were searching for in connection to a deadly shooting at an Adams County house party has been found abandoned in Aurora, according to the Aurora Police Department.
denverite.com
Various Denver metro law enforcement agencies settle with a man hit by a projectile while filming George Floyd protests
Multiple city law enforcement departments across the metro area have settled a lawsuit with a man who was filming George Floyd protests on May 31, 2020. Police shot a projectile at Trevor Hughes while he documented the demonstration and police brutality against protesters, according to Andy McNulty, with Killmer, Lane and Newman, which represented Hughes in the case. The projectile broke his finger and left it “dangling.”
Westword
Trevor Hughes's Finger Costs Denver-Area Cops $485K
Photographer Trevor Hughes nearly had a finger blown off when he was shot with a projectile while trying to capture an image of law enforcement officers during the 2020 George Floyd protests. He filed suit last year, and on October 20, attorney Andrew McNulty of Denver-based Killmer, Lane & Newman LLP revealed that a settlement agreement had been reached with several municipalities, including Denver, Golden, Arvada and Jefferson County.
Scam Targeting Older Adults Rears Its Ugly Head Again In Colorado
There is a scam happening in Colorado right now you need to be aware of. Scams are going on all the time across the state. The crudballs that go after vulnerable and gullible people never sleep. They are always working on new ways to get some free money. This particular...
Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Court documents obtained by KRDO reveal what led up to a Colorado Springs man reportedly pulling a knife and threatening trash service workers with a gun. Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department arrested Richard Boccardi, 52. He's facing charges of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous The post Colorado Springs man pulls knife and gun on trash service workers after conflict escalates appeared first on KRDO.
Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled
The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
KKTV
Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
kslnewsradio.com
Rooftop burglary suspect in Ballpark neighborhood arrested by police
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police announced Thursday morning the arrest of a 62-year-old man who they say is accused of allegedly burglarizing a business in the Ballpark neighborhood. They say his intent was to steal copper wire. Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, an off-duty officer with...
Human remains found behind Thornton High School
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Aurora Police investigating fatal shooting between employer and former employee
AURORA, Colo. — Police arrested a man who shot a former coworker after a dispute on Thursday night in central Aurora. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said around 7 p.m. on Thursday they were called to a business in the 16800 block of Centretech Parkway for a report of a trespass on the property.
Tiny home builder accused of fraud by customers is under police investigation
DENVER — The businessman accused of swindling people out of their life savings by promising to build them tiny homes and not delivering is now the target of a police investigation. Matt Sowash, founder of the Colorado-based nonprofit Holy Ground Tiny Houses, has also filed for bankruptcy, court records...
Bad Cop Loses Job As Denver Officer After Getting Wild At Party
What could have been a life of service and honor as a Colorado police officer is now the exact opposite for one man that made some costly mistakes. According to a press release from the Denver Police Department, an officer with the force, Daniel Cabellero, 27, was fired after being arrested in Aurora.
kslnewsradio.com
How Utah’s voter registration database is kept safe and up-to-date
SALT LAKE CITY — Election officials in Utah describe Utah’s statewide voter database as the “backbone” of Utah’s election system. The personal information, voter signatures, and unique voter ID numbers of every Utah voter exist in it, and it’s the reason Utahns automatically get mailed a ballot.
Denver Sheriff faces internal investigation after officer drank at party, crashed his car
DENVER — Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins is the subject of an internal investigation in the wake of a one-car crash involving one of the department’s officers, 9Wants to Know has learned. That officer, Sgt. Jerry Sherrod, admitted to police he drank whiskey at a birthday party for Diggins...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Comments / 1