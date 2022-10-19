ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, PA

Wayne County voters split between two PA Senate Districts this November

By David Mazzenga, Tri-County Independent
 3 days ago
For the first time in at least a decade, Wayne County is split between two districts in the State Senate. Voters in southwestern Wayne County will cast votes alongside neighboring Monroe and Lackawanna Countians as part of the 40th Pennsylvania Senatorial Legislative District. The rest of Wayne County remains within the 20th alongside Pike, Luzerne, Wyoming and Susquehanna Counties.

Three Wayne County boroughs and nine municipalities are affected by the change. These include Bethany, Honesdale and Waymart Boroughs, as well as Canaan, South Canaan, Texas, Cherry Ridge, Lake Salem, Sterling, Dreher and Lehigh Townships.

In terms of population, this shift represents over half of Wayne County's residents—roughly 54 percent and more than 27,000 people—and the County seat changing districts.

According to the 2020 Census, Lake Township, Honesdale Borough and Salem Township are Wayne County's three most populated municipalities, each containing over 4,000 residents. Including these three municipalities, six of Wayne County's 10 most populated municipalities are now within the 40th Senatorial District.

New faces in the newly-drawn 40th District

The 40th Senatorial District incumbent— Republican, Mario Scavello— is stepping down this year, leaving the position open for new candidates. Stepping up to the plate on the Republican ticket is Pennsylvania House Representative Rosemary Brown.

Brown currently serves as the PA House Representative for the 189th district, covering parts of Pike and Monroe Counties. She has served in this capacity since 2010.

Primary concerns for Brown's political career include facets of responsible good government. These include an economic focus on job creation and tax reform to attract new businesses to Pa., as well as healthcare concerns such as the opioid crisis, Lyme Disease and tick-borne illness. Brown's focus has also centered on quality-of-life matters such as hands-free cellphone use and private community living legislation, as well as fair funding for local school districts to alleviate property tax burdens.

Running against Brown on the Democratic ticket is Stroud Township Supervisor, Jennifer Shukaitis.

The township has not seen a tax increase in a decade. While serving as supervisor, Shukaitis oversaw local improvements to open space and infrastructure.

Shukaitis is likewise concerned with funding schools appropriately while not overburdening taxpayers. Maintaining clean water and a healthy community are goals of her campaign, as is encouraging economic development and creation of jobs which suit the area's cost of living.

Other public policy goals for Shukaitis include access to affordable healthcare, road and bridge improvements, broadband expansion and preserving natural resources.

Battle of the Bakers in the 20th

The 20th Senatorial District is a bout of two Bakers. Republican incumbent, Senator Lisa Baker, looks to retain her seat against challenging Democrat, Jackie Baker.

Senator Baker has served PA's 20th Legislative Senate District, consisting of Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties, since 2006.

In her four terms to date, L. Baker has helped secure funding for infrastructure updates to sewar and water systems, transportation, and cooperative efforts between various levels of government.

Other matters of importance for L. Baker have included funding for veterans programming, responsible natural gas drilling, emergency services and criminal justice.

Jackie Baker's top priorities include worker protection and economic recovery, coupled with tax reform. She is also focusing her campaign on affordable healthcare for all and preserving the environment. She hopes to invest in fixing infrastructure such as roads and broadband, as well funding public education and childcare.

