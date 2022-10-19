Chase Briscoe may be focused on chasing his first NASCAR Cup Series championship, but that hasn't kept him from noticing that NASCAR has a serious retaliation problem. Most recently, of course, we had the incident between Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson at Las Vegas. Wallace received a one-race suspension for intentionally wrecking Larson and shoving him on the infield grass; a suspension that Kyle Petty (among others) argued wasn't severe enough. While Briscoe didn't offer any specific hot takes on Wallace's suspension, he did talk with reporters ahead of this weekend's race Homestead-Miami Speedway about NASCAR needing to do more to crack down on vigilante drivers seeking dangerous revenge out on the racetrack.

