TR2020
3d ago

He is golden racist boy of Nascar. No matter what he does nothing every happens. He should have been fined heavily, lost points, and suspended at least rest of the season if not idenfintley. There is no reason for him to act unprofessional the way he did. It proves he is far from a professional driver and always will be 2nd rate.

Kerry Skinner
3d ago

OK nascar next time someone uses car as weapon walks across hot track assaults another driver lays hands on nascar official and then lies about it remember this.By the way what would punishment had been if it were Larson who did that to boobie,would punishment been the same..no credibility

Herbert Bowman Jr
3d ago

Bubba Wallace deserves a much larger penalty than what he got. He could’ve seriously hurt or even killed someone over his stupidity. He is not a driver and as being a black man I hate that the race card continues to be used.

