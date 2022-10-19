Raleigh, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 10 high school ⚽ games in Raleigh.
The Knightdale High School soccer team will have a game with Wakefield High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Athens Drive High School soccer team will have a game with Leesville Road High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Wake Forest High School soccer team will have a game with Millbrook High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Sanderson High School soccer team will have a game with Enloe Magnet High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Cardinal Gibbons High School soccer team will have a game with Broughton High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Sanderson High School soccer team will have a game with Enloe Magnet High School on October 19, 2022, 15:15:00.
The Knightdale High School soccer team will have a game with Wakefield High School on October 19, 2022, 15:15:00.
The Athens Drive High School soccer team will have a game with Leesville Road High School on October 19, 2022, 15:15:00.
The Wake Forest High School soccer team will have a game with Millbrook High School on October 19, 2022, 15:15:00.
The Cardinal Gibbons High School soccer team will have a game with Broughton High School on October 19, 2022, 15:15:00.
