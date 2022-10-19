ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 10 high school ⚽ games in Raleigh.

The Knightdale High School soccer team will have a game with Wakefield High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Knightdale High School
Wakefield High School
October 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Athens Drive High School soccer team will have a game with Leesville Road High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Athens Drive High School
Leesville Road High School
October 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Wake Forest High School soccer team will have a game with Millbrook High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Wake Forest High School
Millbrook High School
October 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Sanderson High School soccer team will have a game with Enloe Magnet High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Sanderson High School
Enloe Magnet High School
October 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Cardinal Gibbons High School soccer team will have a game with Broughton High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Cardinal Gibbons High School
Broughton High School
October 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Sanderson High School soccer team will have a game with Enloe Magnet High School on October 19, 2022, 15:15:00.

Sanderson High School
Enloe Magnet High School
October 19, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Knightdale High School soccer team will have a game with Wakefield High School on October 19, 2022, 15:15:00.

Knightdale High School
Wakefield High School
October 19, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Athens Drive High School soccer team will have a game with Leesville Road High School on October 19, 2022, 15:15:00.

Athens Drive High School
Leesville Road High School
October 19, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Wake Forest High School soccer team will have a game with Millbrook High School on October 19, 2022, 15:15:00.

Wake Forest High School
Millbrook High School
October 19, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Cardinal Gibbons High School soccer team will have a game with Broughton High School on October 19, 2022, 15:15:00.

Cardinal Gibbons High School
Broughton High School
October 19, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

