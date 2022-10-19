Raleigh, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 10 high school ⚽ games in Raleigh.

The Knightdale High School soccer team will have a game with Wakefield High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00. Knightdale High School Wakefield High School October 19, 2022 13:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Athens Drive High School soccer team will have a game with Leesville Road High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00. Athens Drive High School Leesville Road High School October 19, 2022 13:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Wake Forest High School soccer team will have a game with Millbrook High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00. Wake Forest High School Millbrook High School October 19, 2022 13:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Sanderson High School soccer team will have a game with Enloe Magnet High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00. Sanderson High School Enloe Magnet High School October 19, 2022 13:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Cardinal Gibbons High School soccer team will have a game with Broughton High School on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00. Cardinal Gibbons High School Broughton High School October 19, 2022 13:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Sanderson High School soccer team will have a game with Enloe Magnet High School on October 19, 2022, 15:15:00. Sanderson High School Enloe Magnet High School October 19, 2022 15:15:00 Varsity Boys Soccer

The Knightdale High School soccer team will have a game with Wakefield High School on October 19, 2022, 15:15:00. Knightdale High School Wakefield High School October 19, 2022 15:15:00 Varsity Boys Soccer

The Athens Drive High School soccer team will have a game with Leesville Road High School on October 19, 2022, 15:15:00. Athens Drive High School Leesville Road High School October 19, 2022 15:15:00 Varsity Boys Soccer

The Wake Forest High School soccer team will have a game with Millbrook High School on October 19, 2022, 15:15:00. Wake Forest High School Millbrook High School October 19, 2022 15:15:00 Varsity Boys Soccer