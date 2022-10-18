ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

The Oregonian

West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad, Jesuit’s Sofia Bell sign first Oregon high school NIL deal

Just weeks after it was first allowed, a pair of local basketball stars have made Oregon history as the first to sign endorsement deals as high school athletes. On Thursday morning, Portland Gear announced that it had signed a deal with West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad and Jesuit’s Sofia Bell. Both are senior basketball players who have committed to play for the Oregon Ducks.
WEST LINN, OR
kptv.com

9-year-old Portlander gets near perfect score on math section of SAT

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Solomon Methvin is like any other nine-year-old. He likes to run around outside, collect Pokémon cards and snowboard with his dad Brian and sister Chandler. “My favorite Pokémon is Charizard,” Solomon said. One thing that’s not so typical? His math skills. He’s home-schooled...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s

A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Great horned owl spotted in Gresham morning sun

Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas snaps photo of nocturnal bird of prey causing daytime disruptionA great horned owl was causing a ruckus by staying up past its bedtime near Gresham Butte last weekend. Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas snapped a photo of the nocturnal bird of prey in the morning sun Saturday, Oct. 15, near the Springwater Corridor Trail at the base of the butte. Its attempt to roost was causing other birds to squawk in alarm — jays were bouncing on branches and chickadees were diving nearby with chirps to attempt to scare the owl away. Great horned owls are one of 14 species of owls native to Oregon. The great horned is heavily built with a barrel-shaped body, large head and broad wings. They average 22 inches in height, with a wingspan nearing 5 feet. They hunt rabbits, rats, mice, voles, as well as other birds, reptiles and amphibians. Owls are active at night and roost during the day, when they are sluggish and passive like the one trying to relax in Gresham. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message

PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Forecasters: Prepare to be stuck at home this winter

Experts gathered for 30th annual Winter Weather Forecast predict third consecutive La Nina.Portland area residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter, and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to the forecasters who spoke at the 30th annual Winter Weather Forecast at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry on Saturday, Oct. 22. As always, the free event was presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American...
PORTLAND, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed

Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
PORTLAND, OR
californiaexaminer.net

Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire

The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
CAMAS, WA
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Portland Wage Garnishment: What is it and How it Works

Wage garnishment happens when your creditor, someone you owe money to, has successfully utilized the Portland area court system (in any of the three counties) to collect on your debt. The most common method to collect your unpaid debt is by garnishing your wages or bank accounts. But before a...
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia Insight

New plan would make Mount Hood site of massive geothermal plant

Hood River County is investigating a company’s proposal to build a 50 MW facility utilizing new technology. Questions abound The post New plan would make Mount Hood site of massive geothermal plant appeared first on Columbia Insight. New plan would make Mount Hood site of massive geothermal plant was first posted on October 20, 2022 at 7:27 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR

