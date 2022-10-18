Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OregonKristen WaltersMcminnville, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
‘All about team effort.’ Metro League crown still belongs to Jesuit after Crusaders hand Mountainside its 1st loss
By Alex Tam | Photos by Dan Brood PORTLAND — There’s no doubting who the Metro League football title goes through year after year. For the past decade, the top of the standings has always included one team: the Jesuit Crusaders. And that won’t change this season. No. 4 Jesuit took ...
Oregon Class 6A football Game of the Week: No. 4 Jesuit Crusaders vs. No. 6 Mountainside Mavericks
The Mountainside Mavericks and Jesuit Crusaders have established themselves as the two best teams in the Metro League. Which team is the best? That question will be answered when the Mavericks (7-0, 3-0 in Metro League) and Crusaders (6-1, 3-0) clash in a showdown at Jesuit Friday night. The winner will likely win the Metro League title.
'We wanted to jump in': Portland Gear signs Oregon's first ever high school athletes to NIL deal
PORTLAND, Oregon — When Jackson Shelstad is on the basketball court, people watch. The senior point guard from West Linn High School is going places. Next year, he’s heading to the University of Oregon but this week, he’s heading to the bank. On Thursday Shelstad, along with...
KHQ Right Now
Newly ranked Vandals prepare to take on Portland State
The Vandals are ranked this week, as they prepare to take on Portland State. UI students are pumped despite the cold.
West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad, Jesuit’s Sofia Bell sign first Oregon high school NIL deal
Just weeks after it was first allowed, a pair of local basketball stars have made Oregon history as the first to sign endorsement deals as high school athletes. On Thursday morning, Portland Gear announced that it had signed a deal with West Linn’s Jackson Shelstad and Jesuit’s Sofia Bell. Both are senior basketball players who have committed to play for the Oregon Ducks.
kptv.com
9-year-old Portlander gets near perfect score on math section of SAT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Solomon Methvin is like any other nine-year-old. He likes to run around outside, collect Pokémon cards and snowboard with his dad Brian and sister Chandler. “My favorite Pokémon is Charizard,” Solomon said. One thing that’s not so typical? His math skills. He’s home-schooled...
Cleveland High School volleyball coach files Title IX suit against Portland Public Schools, alleging inequitable treatment, lack of pay
The volleyball coach at Cleveland High School has filed a Title IX lawsuit against Portland Public Schools, alleging that the district does not treat girls sports the same way that it does boys sports, and that it did not pay her more for having to coach multiple teams. Sydney Hammond...
thatoregonlife.com
This Glowing Pirate Mini Golf Course In Oregon Is Truly One-Of-A-Kind
When you walk into Glowing Greens in Portland Oregon, your first thought will be, ‘Whoa, this is so cool’. From enormous skulls, to glow in the dark alligators, this pirate themed glow in the dark golf course is a party and adventure vibe all rolled in to one.
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!
alligator with open mouthBalaji Malliswamy/Unsplash. Have you ever seen an alligator get handcuffed? The pictures of a cuffed gator are hilarious, and I recently saw some circulating on social media.
opb.org
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
Beatrice Morrow Cannady’s landmark NE Portland house sells to a private buyer
The historic Beatrice Morrow Cannady House, purchased 110 years ago in Northeast Portland by a civil rights activist defying Oregon’s Black exclusion laws, has been sold to the first people who signed a contract to buy the property. The new owners, whose names have not been made public, “are...
Great horned owl spotted in Gresham morning sun
Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas snaps photo of nocturnal bird of prey causing daytime disruptionA great horned owl was causing a ruckus by staying up past its bedtime near Gresham Butte last weekend. Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas snapped a photo of the nocturnal bird of prey in the morning sun Saturday, Oct. 15, near the Springwater Corridor Trail at the base of the butte. Its attempt to roost was causing other birds to squawk in alarm — jays were bouncing on branches and chickadees were diving nearby with chirps to attempt to scare the owl away. Great horned owls are one of 14 species of owls native to Oregon. The great horned is heavily built with a barrel-shaped body, large head and broad wings. They average 22 inches in height, with a wingspan nearing 5 feet. They hunt rabbits, rats, mice, voles, as well as other birds, reptiles and amphibians. Owls are active at night and roost during the day, when they are sluggish and passive like the one trying to relax in Gresham. {loadposition sub-article-01}
No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message
PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
Forecasters: Prepare to be stuck at home this winter
Experts gathered for 30th annual Winter Weather Forecast predict third consecutive La Nina.Portland area residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter, and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to the forecasters who spoke at the 30th annual Winter Weather Forecast at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry on Saturday, Oct. 22. As always, the free event was presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American...
theportlandmedium.com
Portland’s Whitest Big City Status Changed
Portland used to lay claim to being the whitest big in the country. That has changed but not due to an influx of Black people. The Black population in North and Northeast Portland declined by 13.5%, numbers from the 2020 census show. While Portland’s Black population has remained relatively unchanged from 2010 to 2020, many close-in neighborhoods continued to see more Black residents leaving.
Prosthetic legs found near Vancouver convenience store
A Clark County man said he found two prosthetic legs near a downtown Vancouver convenience store and wants to get them back their owner.
californiaexaminer.net
Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Portland Wage Garnishment: What is it and How it Works
Wage garnishment happens when your creditor, someone you owe money to, has successfully utilized the Portland area court system (in any of the three counties) to collect on your debt. The most common method to collect your unpaid debt is by garnishing your wages or bank accounts. But before a...
Wife of woman shot to death in Camas found deceased in hotel
Authorities announced on Thursday that a suspicious death investigation has turned into a homicide investigation after a deceased woman was discovered at a vacant Camas property, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office.
New plan would make Mount Hood site of massive geothermal plant
Hood River County is investigating a company’s proposal to build a 50 MW facility utilizing new technology. Questions abound The post New plan would make Mount Hood site of massive geothermal plant appeared first on Columbia Insight. New plan would make Mount Hood site of massive geothermal plant was first posted on October 20, 2022 at 7:27 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Comments / 0