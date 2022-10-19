Read full article on original website
Halloween-Week Events in Luray & Nearby TownsTracy LeicherLuray, VA
FREE tablets via Luray weekend eventTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Luray 'Little Library' inspired by a love of booksTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Page County Ruritans host Suicide Awareness WalkTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Luray firefighters battle Dollar Tree blazeTracy LeicherLuray, VA
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 9: Wilson Memorial vs. Stuarts Draft
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah District rivals Wilson Memorial and Stuarts Draft square off in week nine.
NBC 29 News
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights October 21st
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school football scores from Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
WHSV
EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Buffalo Gap vs. Staunton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Buffalo Gap and Staunton are preparing to meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. The Storm enters the Shenandoah District matchup with a 7-0 record while Buffalo Gap is 4-3 overall and looking to rebound from back-to-back losses. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m....
WHSV
JMU Football Opponent Report: Marshall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing to host Marshall Saturday afternoon. 2022 Record: 3-3 Overall (0-2 Sun Belt) Head Coach: Charles Huff (2nd Season - 10-9 Overall) Player to Watch: Khalan Laborn (Running Back) - Leads Sun Belt in rushing attempts (158), rushing yards (851), and rushing touchdowns...
WHSV
JMU men’s soccer plays West Virginia to draw
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team played West Virginia to a 1-1 draw Wednesday night at Sentara Park. The Mountaineers scored first in the first half on a goal by Ryan Crooks in the 35th minute. The Dukes picked up the equalizer when Ethan Taylor scored off an assist by Cameron Arnold in the 73rd minute. Sebastian Conlon recorded five saves in goal for the Dukes.
WHSV
Students at Smithland Elementary learn about parasports
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fifth graders at Smithland Elementary School in Harrisonburg got first-hand experience with a new way to play some of their favorite sports. On Friday, JMU professors and students along with local and Team USA parathletes put on a workshop to teach the fundamentals of basketball and volleyball to students.
WHSV
Waynesboro’s Burlington draws crowd for grand opening
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A new retailer in Waynesboro celebrated its grand opening Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, $5 off store coupons and a $5,000 donation to a local school. Burlington, an off-price retailer, had a line forming outside when they opened Friday morning. Store manager Michael Davis said when...
WHSV
Free self-defense classes for women in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ladies of the Shenandoah Valley are invited to get physical in self-defense next week. Harrisonburg & Bridgewater 24-7 Fitness is offering two free classes on Oct. 25 and Oct. 29. Combat Veteran Ron Cooper is happy to share moves from 40 years of martial arts experience...
breezejmu.org
Foxhill shooting shakes community
Content warning: This article discusses gun violence, including some graphic and disturbing descriptions of the scene. Readers should proceed carefully with that in mind. In the earliest hours of Sunday morning, shots rang out on Devon Lane. Manny Trammell, hosting a party at his townhome, was inside when he heard...
WHSV
Reggae in the Valley continues musical tradtions
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first “Reggae in the Valley” concert was held in downtown Harrisonburg on Thursday. The event is part of an ongoing concert series where artists around the state can perform. Promoter Ronnie Brandon, also known as, iRon Lion, said he is trying to keep...
NBC 29 News
“We were very perplexed” Charlottesville City Schools react as Albemarle County moves to buy CATEC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Currently, CATEC is co-owned by Charlottesville City and Albemarle County Public Schools. Now, Albemarle is looking to buy Charlottesville’s share and take full custody of CATEC. CCS says it is disappointed by the proposal. “I think some of the decisions have not been reflective of...
WHSV
Vehicle crashes into Augusta Health building
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crashed into a building at the Augusta Health campus in Fishersville Thursday morning. The driver reportedly drove into the corner of the Internal Medicine building on accident. Augusta Health says there were no injuries, and the building will not shut down.
kentuckytoday.com
Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a ‘wonderful life’
WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — A Waynesboro woman celebrated her 100th year birthday a few weeks ago. Mary Ann Batten said she doesn’t feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she’s only 70 years old. Although she has hearing and balancing difficulties, Batten has no major health problems.
NBC12
October snow spotted in Virginia’s mountains
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - With less than two weeks to go before Halloween, parts of Virginia saw snow this week. In Highland County, snow could be seen on a Virginia Department of Transportation camera on Route 250. “Did someone say #snow?!?” VDOT posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning.
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood and beyond hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from James Madison University students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.
breezejmu.org
Downtown Halloween event attracts thousands
The Halloween season has begun in Harrisonburg, and this year’s Skeleton Fest is proof. This past Saturday, Oct. 15, people and pets of all ages lined the streets, dressed in an array of colorful and creative costumes. Skeleton Fest was started in 2004 by the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR)...
WHSV
Valley housing manager explains findings of survey so far
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley Commission is working to get more information on housing available in the area. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) spent the spring talking with local officials and learning what each locality needs when it comes to housing. This fall, they’ve interviewed stakeholders, like realtors and nonprofits, and analyzed information presented to them so far.
WHSV
Waynesboro brewery expanding with music venue in historic building
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - City and state leaders celebrated the opening of a new winemaking company in a historic Waynesboro building on Wednesday. The Virginia Marketplace will be home for a new offering in the city. Basic City Beer Company is expanding to include a music venue. “It has always...
livability.com
5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Central Virginia
This historic region is full of landmark haunts just waiting to be visited. To have the authentic Central Virginia experience, you should dive into the area’s unique history. Several historic landmarks are well worth seeing and visiting, including the following:. 1. Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. Charlottesville, VA. Dubbed the...
cbs19news
Albemarle County Public Schools discusses interest in purchasing CATEC
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools have announced that today in discussions with Charlottesville City Schools about the county school division’s interest in purchasing the Charlottesville Albemarle Technical Education Center, which is commonly known as CATEC. The building is nearly 60,000 square feet and is...
