STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley Commission is working to get more information on housing available in the area. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) spent the spring talking with local officials and learning what each locality needs when it comes to housing. This fall, they’ve interviewed stakeholders, like realtors and nonprofits, and analyzed information presented to them so far.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO