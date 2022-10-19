Dr Mehmet Oz has said he would not support a federal abortion if elected to the US Senate, arguing the issue ought to be left up to the individual states. Speaking at a debate with Democrat John Fetterman, designed to help voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania decide on their candidate, the one-time television celebrity was asked if he would back a bill being proposed by fellow Republican Lindsay Graham.“Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a federal bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks. I know that you’ve been asked about this question before. If the vote...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO