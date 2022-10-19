ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith-area high school football predictions for Week 8's best games

By George "Clay" Mitchell, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuTTi_0ieJiG3800

Who makes it to the playoffs will begin to be determined this week as area teams look to shore up their seedings.

Class 3A No. 5 Charleston (6-1) at No. 2 Booneville (6-1)

The battle for the 3A-1 title is on the line Friday night. Both teams will likely land in the postseason, so the game also goes a long way to determine the seeding.

Both teams are unbeaten in the league. Booneville has Lavaca (3-1) and Cedarville (1-3) remaining on the schedule. Charleston finishes with West Fork (1-3) and Lavaca.

Prediction: Booneville 34, Charleston 31

North Little Rock (4-3) at Northside (3-4)

The Grizzlies eye securing the No. 4 seed for the Class 7A playoffs. North Little Rock is 3-1 in 7A Central but was only tested against Conway this season and still has No. 1 Bryant and No. 2 Cabot remaining.

After back-to-back league wins, Northside suffered a 63-20 setback to Conway last week.

Prediction: Northside 34, North LR 31

ARKANSAS STATE RANKINGS: Arkansas high school football statewide rankings for Week 8

LAST WEEK'S TOP FOOTBALL PERFORMERS: The top football performers for Week 7 in Arkansas and Oklahoma

Prairie Grove (6-1) at Alma (5-2)

Alma looks to upset Prairie Grove at home to help solidify its postseason berth. The Airedales suffered a setback last week at Harrison. Joe Trusty had 120 yards passing with three touchdowns and an interception with 97 yards rushing. Harrison rolled out 472 yards on the ground to defeat the Airedales.

Prairie Grove is on a four-game winning streak before it faces Shiloh Christian (4-0) and Farmington (3-1).

Prediction: Alma 36, Prairie Grove 33

Lavaca (6-1) at Mansfield (4-3)

The Golden Arrows aim to get back on track after a late two-point conversion handed Lavaca its first loss of the season as Greenland won, 29-28.

Maddox Noel completed 12 passes for 102 yards and had 172 yards rushing for two touchdowns. Mansfield has struggled with three straight losses.

The Golden Arrows are 7-5 against Mansfield since 2001.

Prediction: Lavaca 27, Mansfield 23

MARTIN, GOLDEN ARROWS FACE TESTS: 'The next six weeks are going to be a war': Fischer Martin, Lavaca football facing tests

Hector (4-3-1) at Magazine (3-4)

The Rattlers are fighting to secure a higher seed for the playoffs after a 43-14 loss to Bigelow. Hector tries for back-to-back 2A-1 conference wins.

Magazine leads the series 5-2, but the Wildcats won last season 42-3.

Prediction: Hector 29, Magazine 25

No. 6 Greenwood (6-1) at Russellville (4-3)

The Bulldogs take the show on the road to Cyclone Stadium. After dropping its first two, Russellville has won its last four 6A West contests this season.

Russellville has been a regular opponent for Greenwood since 2011, but the Cyclones' only win is a 2016 post-season game.

Greenwood can't look past Russellville with the inevitable showdown against No. 5 Pulaski Academy (7-0) next week.

Prediction: Greenwood 36, Russellville 31

GREENWOOD RALLIES PAST NORTHSIDE: How Greenwood high school football erased 2-touchdown deficit in last 1:19, beat Northside

Madill (3-4) at Stilwell (4-3)

Stilwell is fighting to stay in the playoff hunt, and with Poteau (5-2) and Broken Bow (6-1) remaining on the schedule, it controls its fate.

Stilwell was shut out by Ada last week, 55-0. Madill snapped a three-game loss string to beat Ft. Gibson, 58-27.

Prediction: Stilwell 31, Madill 26

Roland (1-6) at Tahlequah Sequoyah (1-6)

The Rangers aim to snap a three-game loss string with a trip to Sequoyah. Both teams are 1-3 in the 2A-5 District, along with Henryetta, who Roland plays next week.

Roland came up short on Okemah last week, 32-27. Sequoyah lost to Okemah, 42-26, back on Sept. 23

Prediction: Roland 29, Sequoyah 24

Haskell (4-3) at Pocola (4-4)

Pocola eyes getting back on the winning track after last week's two-point loss to Panama, 30-28. Haskell has won its last three games this season but has not faced Gore (7-0) or Panama (5-2).

Prediction: Pocola 35, Haskell 30

Southside (2-5) at Har-Ber (1-6)

The Mavericks will secure their second 7A West game with a trip to Northwest Arkansas. Southside will need another big game from Isaac Gregory to keep the momentum.

Gregory had one of his biggest games of the season with 249 yards as the Mavericks defeated Rogers Heritage, 45-19. Gregory has rushed for 1,118 yards this season.

Prediction: Southside 36, Har-Ber 31

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Fort Smith-area high school football predictions for Week 8's best games

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dequeenbee.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Razorback Regional Greenway trail system gets new look

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback Greenway added mile markers along their trail system under a new brand. The Razorback Greenway opened in 2015 as a system of trails through Northwest Arkansas. It spans 40 miles from Mount Kessler to Lake Bella Vista. The trail goes through seven cities: Bentonville, Bella Vista, Fayetteville, Johnson, Springdale, Lowell, and Rogers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’

A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Fish In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Seafood is one of lives' little joys, and finding a good place to experience seafood doesn't always happen. Luckily the culinary scene here in Fort Smith is well worth checking out as there are many different options to choose from. On the seafood side of things we have a unique mix of cajun and fresh coastal choices.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’

Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Whitney's Race happening today in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Whitney’s Race is Saturday. It’s a fun, family-friendly event, and it benefits a great cause – pancreatic cancer research. Here is the story of Whitney Marsh and how her family uses the annual event to keep her memory alive and the fight against cancer going strong.
FORT SMITH, AR
kuaf.com

River Detours Benefit Fort Smith

Whether it's from trains or Mississippi River reroutes, commercial tonnage is up on the Arkansas River. That reporting and more from Michael Tilley of Talk Business & Politics. Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production...
FORT SMITH, AR
Motorious

Arkansas Mansion Comes With Private Track

Plenty of people fantasize about living in a mansion, but if you’re a gearhead you want something more than a fancy house. However, that can cause some tension with a significant other who’s solely focused on living space. Fortunately, for the well-heeled shopper looking to move to northwestern Arkansas there’s a property for sale right now that’s beautiful, spacious, and has its own private racetrack.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Best friend talks about deaths of two Fort Smith teenagers

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Cadence Smoot, 19, was best friends with Sophia Smith and Lillian Jones, who are cousins. On Saturday, both of the 18-year-old young women were found dead inside a family member's home in Fort Smith. "It has stripped away so much from me in just a...
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Benton County home price average tops $400K through September

The average price of each home sale in Northwest Arkansas continues to skyrocket. Benton County’s average home sale price through the first nine months of 2022 reached $401,950. That’s up 16.3% from $345,463 through September last year. Washington County’s average home sale price through September was $361,971, up 15.8% year-over-year from $312,467.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy