Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
townbroadcast.com
Wildcat boys 2nd again, this time at county meet
The Wayland boys’ varsity cross-country team claimed its customary runner-up slot Friday afternoon at the Allegan County meet at Martin U.S-131 Motorsports Park,. The Hopkins girls took third and Wayland fourth in their race. Wildcats boys finished with 58 points, second to Otsego’s 26 and ahead of Hamilton’s 65....
MLive.com
Grand Rapids football scoreboard for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
*The scoreboard will be updated as results become available. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins still has hopes for playoffs; ‘Cats’ season ends
In the battle for the O-K Silver Conference football championship Friday night, Belding prevailed 36-14 over a determined Hopkins outfit. Meanwhile, Wayland became the fifth consecutive victim of a streaking Cedar Springs squad that started at 0-4 and finished at 5-4. The Wildcats, who lost 35-21 on their Senior Night, lost their last three three and completed the season at 4-5.
Missing Michigan family spotted at gas station 300 miles from home
A missing family was spotted earlier this week at a gas station in the Upper Peninsula, nearly 300 miles from their Fremont home, police confirmed.
townbroadcast.com
Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County
(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Coach Mark Austin’s Hopkins girls captured two more victories, over Martin and Allendale, to lift their overall basketball season record to 12-2. Hopkins firefighters are offering some general labor services to the township in exchange...
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins volleyball squad splits in 2 tuneup matches
The Hopkins volleyball team is tuning up for the O-K Silver Conference meet Saturday with a couple of non-league contests this week. The Vikings split two dual matches Wednesday with host Allendale and Grandville Calvin Christian. They got off to a slow start in the first set (11-25) but then competed well in the second set (23-25) in losing to Allendale. In the match against Calvin, the Lady Vikes came away with the victory (25-22, 25-15).
townbroadcast.com
Martin edged 35-34 in yet another loss to unbeaten
Martin’s regular football season came to a close on a sad note Thursday night at Bridgman with a 35-34 loss, dropping its overall record to 7-2. It marked the second time this season the Clippers have lost to an undefeated opponent, the other being a 34-19 verdict against NorthPointe Christian.
townbroadcast.com
Funeral is Wednesday for 100-year-old Ann P. Wells
Ann P. Wells, age 100, of Martin, died Tuesday, Oct. 18. Born in December 1921, the daughter of Jacob and Anna (Siegfried) Rickli, Ann graduated from Martin High School in 1941. She married Harold Wells on April 6, 1945, at Alexandria Air Force Base in Louisiana. After Harold was discharged, they spend a short time in Grand Rapids and Wayland before settling in Martin, where they raised their two children.
townbroadcast.com
Service set at Hopkins church for Dean Spaulding
Dean Spaulding of Plainwell died Tuesday, Oct. 18, at his home in Plainwell. Dean was born March 17, 1960, in Kalamazoo to Robert and Margorie (Cook) Spaulding. On March 17, 1984, he married Carol Ruthruff who survives. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, macramé and watching sports on TV, especially the...
Southbound US-131 near Post Drive reopens after crash in Kent County
An early morning crash closed southbound US-131 at Post Drive in Kent County. The highway has reopened after being closed for several hours overnight.
Is My First Michigan Winter Going To Kill Me?
If I'm to believe everything I'm told about winters in Michigan, then I'm in for one heck of a ride, and according to one of my friends in Texas... "You may not survive." Where I lived before, IF we got more than a couple of inches of snow, chances are, it was gone within a day or two, because it was 70-80 degrees by the next day. From the day I told people I was moving to Michigan, I have been told some absolute horror stories about what I'm going to experience, so here are the expectations I've come to believe will be my new Winter Hell.
Car Detailing: GR’s 9 Best Car Wash Detailing Pros
Car Wash Detailing is Worth It – They Can Get Places That You Can’t. If your family is like mine your car is like a second home. You’re in it all the time for trips up north, sports, school pickup, family events, and errands, errands, errands. And...
Mona Shores school board race features 3 challengers against 3 incumbents
NORTON SHORES, MI – Three challengers are competing against three incumbent candidates for seats on the Mona Shores Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has three, six-year seats up for grabs this November. Trustees Jeanne Cooper-Kuiper, Jay Keessen and Wesley Wilson are seeking reelection.
Hamilton woman speaks out after becoming ill following visit to Van Andel Arena
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Kent County Health Department is investigating three reports from people who claim they became ill after attending an event at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids. Kathryn Clare Drye, of Hamilton, says she attended the Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel on Saturday...
7 running for 3 seats in Byron Center school board race
KENT COUNTY, MI – With seven candidates vying for three, four-year seats on the Byron Center school board, voters could see a change in members after November’s general election. Two incumbents, Bruce Dennett and Chuck Fedewa, are seeking reelection. Other candidates who are looking to fill an open...
No injuries in crash between Vicksburg Schools bus and pickup
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- No one was injured when a Vicksburg Schools bus carrying five elementary students crashed with a pickup. The crash happened about 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at 36th Street and V Avenue. Vicksburg Schools staff said all of the students were checked by medical personnel and...
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
1 Person Injured In a Motor Vehicle Accident In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
According to the Ottawa County Central Dispatch, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that the crash happened on 96th Avenue and North Wind Drive at around 12 p.m.
townbroadcast.com
Celebration of life Saturday for ’74 grad Rick Mauchmar
Richard Lee Mauchmar, age 66, died Saturday, Oct. 8, after his battle with cancer. Richard was born May 15, 1956, to his parents Lois and Ford Mauchmar. A loving husband, father, brother and uncle, Richard grew up in Wayland, MI and was a 1974 graduate of Wayland Union High School. He and his twin brother, Randy, owned and operated Mauchmar Body Shop, established by their father, in Leighton Township.
1 Person Severely Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash Near Hamilton (Allegan County, MI)
Allegan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a van and car near Hamilton. The crash occurred in Heath Township. The Wednesday crash happened when a car traveled south on M-40 at 130th Avenue around 4:20 p.m.
Comments / 0