Hopkins, MI

townbroadcast.com

Wildcat boys 2nd again, this time at county meet

The Wayland boys’ varsity cross-country team claimed its customary runner-up slot Friday afternoon at the Allegan County meet at Martin U.S-131 Motorsports Park,. The Hopkins girls took third and Wayland fourth in their race. Wildcats boys finished with 58 points, second to Otsego’s 26 and ahead of Hamilton’s 65....
WAYLAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins still has hopes for playoffs; ‘Cats’ season ends

In the battle for the O-K Silver Conference football championship Friday night, Belding prevailed 36-14 over a determined Hopkins outfit. Meanwhile, Wayland became the fifth consecutive victim of a streaking Cedar Springs squad that started at 0-4 and finished at 5-4. The Wildcats, who lost 35-21 on their Senior Night, lost their last three three and completed the season at 4-5.
HOPKINS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Bygone Days: A look at the past in NE Allegan County

(Taken from the archives at the Then & Now Historical Library in downtown Dorr) Coach Mark Austin’s Hopkins girls captured two more victories, over Martin and Allendale, to lift their overall basketball season record to 12-2. Hopkins firefighters are offering some general labor services to the township in exchange...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Hopkins volleyball squad splits in 2 tuneup matches

The Hopkins volleyball team is tuning up for the O-K Silver Conference meet Saturday with a couple of non-league contests this week. The Vikings split two dual matches Wednesday with host Allendale and Grandville Calvin Christian. They got off to a slow start in the first set (11-25) but then competed well in the second set (23-25) in losing to Allendale. In the match against Calvin, the Lady Vikes came away with the victory (25-22, 25-15).
HOPKINS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Martin edged 35-34 in yet another loss to unbeaten

Martin’s regular football season came to a close on a sad note Thursday night at Bridgman with a 35-34 loss, dropping its overall record to 7-2. It marked the second time this season the Clippers have lost to an undefeated opponent, the other being a 34-19 verdict against NorthPointe Christian.
MARTIN, MI
townbroadcast.com

Funeral is Wednesday for 100-year-old Ann P. Wells

Ann P. Wells, age 100, of Martin, died Tuesday, Oct. 18. Born in December 1921, the daughter of Jacob and Anna (Siegfried) Rickli, Ann graduated from Martin High School in 1941. She married Harold Wells on April 6, 1945, at Alexandria Air Force Base in Louisiana. After Harold was discharged, they spend a short time in Grand Rapids and Wayland before settling in Martin, where they raised their two children.
MARTIN, MI
townbroadcast.com

Service set at Hopkins church for Dean Spaulding

Dean Spaulding of Plainwell died Tuesday, Oct. 18, at his home in Plainwell. Dean was born March 17, 1960, in Kalamazoo to Robert and Margorie (Cook) Spaulding. On March 17, 1984, he married Carol Ruthruff who survives. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, macramé and watching sports on TV, especially the...
PLAINWELL, MI
1077 WRKR

Is My First Michigan Winter Going To Kill Me?

If I'm to believe everything I'm told about winters in Michigan, then I'm in for one heck of a ride, and according to one of my friends in Texas... "You may not survive." Where I lived before, IF we got more than a couple of inches of snow, chances are, it was gone within a day or two, because it was 70-80 degrees by the next day. From the day I told people I was moving to Michigan, I have been told some absolute horror stories about what I'm going to experience, so here are the expectations I've come to believe will be my new Winter Hell.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

7 running for 3 seats in Byron Center school board race

KENT COUNTY, MI – With seven candidates vying for three, four-year seats on the Byron Center school board, voters could see a change in members after November’s general election. Two incumbents, Bruce Dennett and Chuck Fedewa, are seeking reelection. Other candidates who are looking to fill an open...
BYRON CENTER, MI
MLive

No injuries in crash between Vicksburg Schools bus and pickup

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- No one was injured when a Vicksburg Schools bus carrying five elementary students crashed with a pickup. The crash happened about 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at 36th Street and V Avenue. Vicksburg Schools staff said all of the students were checked by medical personnel and...
VICKSBURG, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
townbroadcast.com

Celebration of life Saturday for ’74 grad Rick Mauchmar

Richard Lee Mauchmar, age 66, died Saturday, Oct. 8, after his battle with cancer. Richard was born May 15, 1956, to his parents Lois and Ford Mauchmar. A loving husband, father, brother and uncle, Richard grew up in Wayland, MI and was a 1974 graduate of Wayland Union High School. He and his twin brother, Randy, owned and operated Mauchmar Body Shop, established by their father, in Leighton Township.
WAYLAND, MI

