Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
Mystery Mercedes-Benz Found Buried at Former Home of Convicted Murderer in AthertonAnthony J LynchAtherton, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--part2Be HappySan Francisco, CA
Related
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Draymond Green’s defense outright disrespects Lakers’ Russell Westbrook
It’s going to take time for the Los Angeles Lakers roster to gel, so their opening night matchup against the Golden State Warriors represented a steep challenge. Surely enough, the Lakers played from behind throughout the game and were ultimately out-classed in the fourth quarter en route to a 123-109 loss.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Believes Warriors Incident Involving Draymond Green & Jordan Poole Was ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’
The NBA is unique compared to other professional sports in that player independence and empowerment are much more prevalent than in other leagues. Basketball fans see this with the rise of players’ promotion on social media, podcasts and being outspoken on issues that affect the NBA on and off the court. Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, while known for his friendly high-energy, got real about an issue with his former teammates in Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole.
Slater: Undeniable 'iciness' in Warriors locker room with Draymond Green
Anthony Slater of The Athletic joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to give his impressions of the Warriors locker room in the two weeks since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole.
Lakers refuse to panic entering game vs. Trail Blazers
Plenty of panic buttons have already been pushed among the wide swath of Los Angeles Lakers fans, but there doesn’t
49ers acquire All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey from Panthers in trade
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in exchange for draft picks, according to multiple reports. The 49ers traded away their 2nd round pick in 2023, a third-round pick in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024, according to NFL Network’s […]
Stephen Curry, Warriors’ title hopes slapped with daunting Clippers reality check
The Golden State Warriors are still considered by many as the favorites to defend their crown this season. However, there are more than a few teams that are expected to mount a serious challenge against Stephen Curry and Co., and one of them happens to be the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Rumors: Rams ‘Made Push' for Christian McCaffrey Trade, But 49ers Won Out
Report: Rams 'made push' for CMC before trade to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers came out on top against the Los Angeles Rams for the second time this season. After San Francisco had completed a blockbuster trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday...
Comments / 0