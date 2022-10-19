ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Wbaltv.com

Harford County executive candidate profile: Democrat Blane Miller

BEL AIR, Md. -- The 2022 election will mean Harford County voters will elect a new county executive. Blane Miller is a Democrat who's seeking to succeed incumbent Barry Glassman, the Republican nominee for Maryland state comptroller. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Miller,...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Harford County executive candidate profile: Republican Bob Cassilly

BEL AIR, Md. -- The 2022 election will mean Harford County voters will elect a new county executive. Bob Cassilly is a Republican state senator who's seeking to succeed incumbent Barry Glassman, the Republican nominee for Maryland state comptroller. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website

A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Voters split on ballot Question K on term limits in Baltimore City

As Election Day nears, one of the ballot questions getting a lot of attention asks voters if elected officials in Baltimore City should have term limits. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Terms limits is a question that is on the ballot for Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2022 election to bring new faces to Baltimore County Board of Education

TOWSON, Md. — There will be plenty of new faces on the Baltimore County Board of Education come Election Day. Across the country, the role of public school board members has drawn attention and public interest. On Nov. 8, Baltimore County voters will be among those heading to the polls to elect new people to sit on the 12-member board.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Insults slung in Anne Arundel debate; Haire and Pittman find they still have plenty to agree upon

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. The election for Anne Arundel County executive is one of the most competitive and consequential in the state this fall, and the stakes were reflected in the urgency and ferocity of some attacks the candidates hurled at each other during a debate Tuesday evening.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County Council to defy Maryland law in Planning appointments, as Elrich warns Thrive 2050 is tainted by scandal

Thursday was another explosive day in the Montgomery County Planning Board scandal, as the County Council is poised to defy Maryland state law by illegally appointing 5 temporary board commissioners, without waiting the required three weeks after disclosing the list of candidates. The law is very clear, and is the only codified framework for appointing any individual to the Planning Board, resident Janis Sartucci told ABC 7 News. The list of candidates was made public on Wednesday, October 19, meaning that the appointments cannot legally be made until the next Council takes office after the November 8 election.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Ballot Question K | Term Limits for Baltimore City Officials

Maryland State Board of Elections says, Question K is for the purpose of establishing a two-term limit for Baltimore City elected officials, including the Mayor, Comptroller, City Council President, and City Council members. None of these elected officials shall hold office for more than eight (8) years during any 12-year period. In the event that a candidate for one of these offices is elected to fill a vacancy, that candidate may hold the office for the remainder of their predecessor’s term and one consecutive full term thereafter. This amendment would be effective beginning with persons elected in the 2024 Baltimore City Election.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Comptroller Franchot Issues Statement On Digital Ad Tax Ruling

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot issued the following statement regarding the ruling earlier this week by an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge declaring the Digital Advertisement Gross Revenues tax law unconstitutional:. “As was the case when this legislation was being deliberated in the General Assembly, I...
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

Opinion: We Oppose Question 5 by Orphans’ Court Judges Paul Carroll, John Hall, and David Wheeler

Ballot Question No. 5 proposes a constitutional amendment to do away with the three elected judges of the Orphans’ Court of Howard County. Their duties would be assigned to a judge of the Circuit Court, as is currently done in Montgomery and Harford counties. Although the proposed amendment, on its face, would affect only Howard County the current judges of the Orphans’ Court for Talbot County, that is, Paul S. Carroll, David J. Wheeler, and Jack Hall, unanimously oppose the adoption of Ballot Question No. 5. Their opposition is shared by nearly all of their colleagues on that Court in other counties, who, collectively, have drafted an argument against adoption of the proposed amended.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life

A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
EASTON, MD

