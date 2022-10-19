Read full article on original website
tamaractalk.com
‘Biz Art In the Park’ Returns to North Lauderdale Nov. 12
Tamarac residents looking to explore local artists and buy handmade crafts for the holidays will soon have the opportunity to do so. The Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce and the City of North Lauderdale will host their second annual Biz Art in the Park at Hampton Pines Park in North Lauderdale, located at 7800 Hampton Boulevard.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Fire Rescue Invite Residents to its 2022 Pancake Breakfast Event
Tamarac Fire Rescue invites residents to the 2022 Pancake Breakfast, where the community gets to meet the firefighters while supporting a great cause. Held on Saturday, October 29, from 8.30 a.m. to 11 a.m., breakfast is $7 per person and free for kids under seven. The breakfast includes eggs, bacon,...
margatetalk.com
City of Coconut Creek Holds Fall Harvest Festival November 19
With the Halloween and the fall festival season growing even more active, the City of Coconut Creek will welcome guests to Sabal Pines Park for spooky fun at its fall festival. Held on Saturday, November 19, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., everyone’s favorite folklore, Paul Bunyan, will perform a...
Dania Pointe Hosts Inaugural Food & Wine Festival
The foodie fete will take over The Lawn at Dania Pointe and will showcase the best of the destination's food and drink scene October 22 The post Dania Pointe Hosts Inaugural Food & Wine Festival appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
Halloween Extravaganza at Gulfstream Park Village
The Hallandale Beach destination will transform into Sleepy Hollow for its annual nighttime fright fest October 29 The post Halloween Extravaganza at Gulfstream Park Village appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton
A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday. Wildflower Park features art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking among other amenities.
Miami New Times
Is Christmas Canceled? Santa's Enchanted Forest Threatened by Permit Snafus
No matter how hard they may try, many Miami residents can't imagine a holiday season without Santa's Enchanted Forest. With its familiar twinkling lights, old-school attractions, and cheesy Santa Claus photo ops, the seasonal event draws massive crowds on a yearly basis. As its opening date fast approaches, the event...
tamaractalk.com
Review: ‘Spill the Beans’ Comedy Show in Tamarac
Hosted by New York comedy transplant Fasil Malik, the comedy “Spill The Beans” comedy show is bringing big laughs to Tamarac. Walking in, there were familiar faces from the Florida comedy scene. Perry Sak, a 14-year veteran comic, was the feature act for the night. Representing Boston, he...
Yard House, J. Alexander’s and PF Chang’s Coming to Downtown Coral Springs? Developers in Talks With 25 Businesses
As Cornerstone construction continues, the city gives a glimpse into what businesses might open up in Downtown Coral Springs. The city commission and the community redevelopment agency discussed the updated Cornerstone plans at their joint Thursday meeting, touching on retail and residential space changes. Both bodies previously met in March...
A family-owned bar, restaurant that loves great burgers and beer just opened in Lake Worth Beach
Maybe you've already dropped in or maybe this is the first you've heard of them if you live in Lake Worth Beach, but there's a new burger bar in town. Monka's Beer and Burger Bar has arrived. Opened in August on Lake Avenue, just west of Dixie Highway, the burger-centric eatery is owned and operated by the husband and...
Weekend things to do: Flume, firehouse brews, brunching with dogs, and a Burmese ice cream beer float in Boynton Beach
South Florida is a big tent when it comes to live music, particularly this weekend. The annual homegrown Miami festival known as III Points on Friday and Saturday aims at an audience living very much in the now, with performances by Rosalía, Flume, Porter Robinson, LCD Soundsystem and dozens of others. It’s also a weekend for those who find comfort in memorable music from Amos Lee, Joe Nichols ...
Food Editor: Best reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, right here in PB County
We’ve got a particularly meaty dining column today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward Diwali brunch to know about. And there’s one of my favorite new sweet bites, one that’s not in the least meat-related! ...
Broward County’s First Whit’s Frozen Custard to Open in Lighthouse Point
Whit’s Frozen Custard will open in Fort Lauderdale next year
New Chicken Restaurant Planned for Lake Worth
Jackson’s Chicken Shack looks to be opening in a retail center near Jog Road and Lantana Road
TICKET ALERT: Andrea Bocelli Announces South Florida Dates in 2023
The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced South Florida tour dates featuring a Valentine’s Day show at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The Tuesday, February 14 concert features songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as...
miamitimesonline.com
New senior center coming to North Miami Beach
North Miami Beach held a ceremonial groundbreaking event Oct. 14 for what will be a senior center for the city. The city acquired the former Singer Building in January 2022 from Jits Investment Corp.; it will function as the new home for its senior program. The program aims to enrich the lives of local seniors by encouraging socialization and healthy lifestyles within the community.
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Planned for Boca Raton
The Mediterranean chain's tenth Florida location will open in the beginning of next year
tamaractalk.com
Dog of the Week: Mitch is a Blue-Eyed Cutie
Meet Mitch, a white American Bulldog mix with blue eyes and a sweet face no one can resist. Found as a stray in Deerfield Beach in September, this pup is gentle and well-behaved. According to Broward County Animal Care, Mitch is about three years old and weighs 51 pounds. This...
boatingmag.com
Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2022: Must-See Boats List
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. The 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, known as FLIBS to many, opens October 26th and runs until October 20th. Hundreds of boats will be on display, each with their own merits. For you, the boat buyer, determining which boats to look at can be daunting. For that reason the editors at BOATING created this list of “ must-see” boats. Included here are boats we deem as important or innovative or increasingly popular with buyers (hence the inclusion of so many Hybrid Bay Boats in this list).
secretmiami.com
10 Best Spots To Grab Fresh Stone Crab Claws In Miami
Stone crab season is finally here which means that it’s time to roll our sleeves up and get crackin’ on some fresh claws. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best spots in town to grab stone crab so that you’re ready to dig in. Bon appetit!
