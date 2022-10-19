ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

tamaractalk.com

‘Biz Art In the Park’ Returns to North Lauderdale Nov. 12

Tamarac residents looking to explore local artists and buy handmade crafts for the holidays will soon have the opportunity to do so. The Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce and the City of North Lauderdale will host their second annual Biz Art in the Park at Hampton Pines Park in North Lauderdale, located at 7800 Hampton Boulevard.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Fire Rescue Invite Residents to its 2022 Pancake Breakfast Event

Tamarac Fire Rescue invites residents to the 2022 Pancake Breakfast, where the community gets to meet the firefighters while supporting a great cause. Held on Saturday, October 29, from 8.30 a.m. to 11 a.m., breakfast is $7 per person and free for kids under seven. The breakfast includes eggs, bacon,...
TAMARAC, FL
margatetalk.com

City of Coconut Creek Holds Fall Harvest Festival November 19

With the Halloween and the fall festival season growing even more active, the City of Coconut Creek will welcome guests to Sabal Pines Park for spooky fun at its fall festival. Held on Saturday, November 19, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., everyone’s favorite folklore, Paul Bunyan, will perform a...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Miami New Times

Is Christmas Canceled? Santa's Enchanted Forest Threatened by Permit Snafus

No matter how hard they may try, many Miami residents can't imagine a holiday season without Santa's Enchanted Forest. With its familiar twinkling lights, old-school attractions, and cheesy Santa Claus photo ops, the seasonal event draws massive crowds on a yearly basis. As its opening date fast approaches, the event...
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Review: ‘Spill the Beans’ Comedy Show in Tamarac

Hosted by New York comedy transplant Fasil Malik, the comedy “Spill The Beans” comedy show is bringing big laughs to Tamarac. Walking in, there were familiar faces from the Florida comedy scene. Perry Sak, a 14-year veteran comic, was the feature act for the night. Representing Boston, he...
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: Flume, firehouse brews, brunching with dogs, and a Burmese ice cream beer float in Boynton Beach

South Florida is a big tent when it comes to live music, particularly this weekend. The annual homegrown Miami festival known as III Points on Friday and Saturday aims at an audience living very much in the now, with performances by Rosalía, Flume, Porter Robinson, LCD Soundsystem and dozens of others. It’s also a weekend for those who find comfort in memorable music from Amos Lee, Joe Nichols ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Talk Media

TICKET ALERT: Andrea Bocelli Announces South Florida Dates in 2023

The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced South Florida tour dates featuring a Valentine’s Day show at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The Tuesday, February 14 concert features songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as...
SUNRISE, FL
miamitimesonline.com

New senior center coming to North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach held a ceremonial groundbreaking event Oct. 14 for what will be a senior center for the city. The city acquired the former Singer Building in January 2022 from Jits Investment Corp.; it will function as the new home for its senior program. The program aims to enrich the lives of local seniors by encouraging socialization and healthy lifestyles within the community.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Dog of the Week: Mitch is a Blue-Eyed Cutie

Meet Mitch, a white American Bulldog mix with blue eyes and a sweet face no one can resist. Found as a stray in Deerfield Beach in September, this pup is gentle and well-behaved. According to Broward County Animal Care, Mitch is about three years old and weighs 51 pounds. This...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
boatingmag.com

Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2022: Must-See Boats List

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. The 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, known as FLIBS to many, opens October 26th and runs until October 20th. Hundreds of boats will be on display, each with their own merits. For you, the boat buyer, determining which boats to look at can be daunting. For that reason the editors at BOATING created this list of “ must-see” boats. Included here are boats we deem as important or innovative or increasingly popular with buyers (hence the inclusion of so many Hybrid Bay Boats in this list).
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
secretmiami.com

10 Best Spots To Grab Fresh Stone Crab Claws In Miami

Stone crab season is finally here which means that it’s time to roll our sleeves up and get crackin’ on some fresh claws. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best spots in town to grab stone crab so that you’re ready to dig in. Bon appetit!
MIAMI, FL

