My heart breaks for both of these 2 boys. The lack of love, safety & acceptance is beyond unacceptable. The father was a police officer who should be penalized by life in prison. He knew way better!!!
people supposed to protect the ones who cannot protect themselves. yet another great failure with finger pointing. not going to bring this poor child back.
Thomas had his life stolen, by his own father and step - mother, she was also abusive. They do not deserve to live the rest of their lives in peace and happiness. He was an innocent child, starved, mistreated and neglected, constantly. Yes, he is gone, but now he and the family members who loved him, deserve justice. Rest in peace sweet Thomas.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
