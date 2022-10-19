ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jackets score 4 goals in 3rd period, beat Predators 5-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nick Blankenburg scored the go-ahead goal with 1:23 left in the game as the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied from a two-goal deficit and scored four times in the third period for a 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Columbus rallied from two goals...
