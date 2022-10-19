ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, PA

Milford, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Milford.

The Wallenpaupack Area High School soccer team will have a game with Delaware Valley High School - Millford on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.

Wallenpaupack Area High School
Delaware Valley High School - Millford
October 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Wallenpaupack Area High School soccer team will have a game with Delaware Valley High School - Millford on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Wallenpaupack Area High School
Delaware Valley High School - Millford
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

thedrewacorn.com

Women’s Field Hockey See Unfortunate End to Senior Day Game

Saturday, Oct. 15, Drew Field Hockey hosted a game against the Elizabethtown Blue Jays as a part of the Landmark conference. In the end, Drew lost to Elizabethtown 5-1, with no Ranger goals in the first half. The first quarter brought an offensive barrage from Elizabethtown, keeping play on the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
NJ.com

N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket

The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
LYNDHURST, NJ
spartaindependent.com

Keller Williams marks official arrival in Sussex County

The World’s largest Real Estate Company marked its official arrival to Sussex County with an “Unimaginable” Grand Opening Celebration!. Agents and staff prepared an incredible evening that hosted 400+ guests including Mayor Dave Smith & Senator Steven Oroho at their new Center Street location in Sparta along Woodport Road.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown faces algal bloom in main reservoir

MIDDLETOWN – DPW crews in Middletown had to snap into action quickly this week when an algae bloom was found in the Monhagen Reservoir, the city’s main feeder water source. The discovery was made on Wednesday with crews switching over to the Highland Reservoir. While the city was...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown man charged with pointing laser at aircraft

NEW YORK – State Police have charged a Middletown man with pointing a laser at a State Police aircraft as a felony. Samuel Colaj Ventura, 22, allegedly directed a laser beam at a State Police aircraft during the landing process in Manhattan. The laser beam crossed into the eyes of the pilot and co-pilot causing them to abort the landing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Carmel Man Convicted Of Hitting Wife With Crowbar

A Hudson Valley man was found guilty of assaulting his wife in a domestic violence incident. On Dec. 17, 2020, Putnam County resident Jeff Hanlon, of Carmel, age not reported, hit his wife in the back of the head with a crowbar when she tried to leave their residence after suffering two days of verbal and physical abuse, according to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale

I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Newswatch 16

Officer hurt in Lackawanna County crash

SCRANTON, Pa. — A car crash landed a police officer in the hospital. A car rear-ended a Scranton police car just before 1 p.m. Thursday on the North Scranton Expressway. There's no word on the officer's condition. Traffic was backed up for a time while crews cleared the scene.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Pope John High School teacher arrested for allegedly taking inappropriate photos, videos of female students, prosecutor says

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Pope John High school teacher has been arrested after allegations of taking inappropriate pictures and videos of female students, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. A joint investigation by the Sparta Police Department Detective Bureau and Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office’s...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Body of man who jumped from Mid-Hudson Bridge recovered

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The body of a man who jumped from the Mid-Hudson Bridge on October 3, 2022, was recovered in the Town of Poughkeepsie this week. Town police responded to the Pirate Canoe Club on Monday, October 17, 2022, just before 1:00 p.m. for a report of a body on the rocky shoreline of the Hudson River.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
