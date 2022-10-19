Milford, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Milford.
The Wallenpaupack Area High School soccer team will have a game with Delaware Valley High School - Millford on October 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Wallenpaupack Area High School
Delaware Valley High School - Millford
October 19, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Wallenpaupack Area High School soccer team will have a game with Delaware Valley High School - Millford on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Wallenpaupack Area High School
Delaware Valley High School - Millford
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0