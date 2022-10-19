ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

BEAUMONT — Broussard's - Rosine McFaddin Wilson, the daughter of James Lewis Caldwell McFaddin and Rosine Blount McFaddin was born in Beaumont Texas on June 27, 1927. Mrs. Wilson died on October 19, 2022, after a brief illness. A fifth generation Texan, she was descended from two signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence, Charles Stanfield Taylor and Stephen William Blount, and two veterans of the Battle of San Jacinto, William McFaddin and Stephen William Blount. Her great-great-great grandparents, James and Elizabeth McFaddin and Hezekiah and Nancy Williams were among the first settlers in what is now Jefferson County but was then part of Mexico. Her grandparents were Eugene Harmon Blount, a former Texas legislator, and Rosine Shindler Blount of Nacogdoches and William Perry Herring McFaddin and Ida Caldwell McFaddin of Beaumont. She was a Mayflower descendant on her mother’s side and First Family of Virginia with a colonial governor of Virginia as an ancestor on her father’s side.
BEAUMONT, TX
BEAUMONT — Funeral services are pending for a member of a pioneering Beaumont family. Broussard's is overseeing funeral arrangements for Rosine McFaddin Wilson. Rosine McFaddin Wilson was 95 years old. Her family's history dates back to the early 1800's in Southeast Texas.
BEAUMONT, TX
Unemployment rate down in Southeast Texas and across the state

BEAUMONT-PORT ARTHUR — The unemployment rate in Beaumont-Port Arthur was 6.3% in September. That's down from 7.1% in August and 8.6% in September of 2021. In September 2022, Texas added 40,000 nonfarm jobs, more than doubling the number of jobs added in August. For the eleventh consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,571,800. The Texas economy has added 721,800 positions since September 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from August 2022.
BEAUMONT, TX
How you can 'Back the Badges' this Saturday

PORT NECHES — A non-profit organization is asking you to 'Back the Badges' this Saturday. Circle of Hope is hosting a 'Back the Badges' fundraiser at the Neches River Wheelhouse in Port Neches. Proceeds benefit the 100 Club and Crime Stoppers. The fundraiser runs from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30...
PORT NECHES, TX
Potential buyers tour AT&T building in downtown Beaumont

BEAUMONT — The city of Beaumont hosted a walk-through of the AT&T building as it plans to sell the building. The walk-through was for companies who might be interested in bidding on the building. Representatives from a Port Arthur and a Beaumont firm were among the companies that took...
BEAUMONT, TX

