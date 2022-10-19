Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur police take juvenile into custody following late night stabbing
PORT ARTHUR — A juvenile is in custody and facing a felony charge following a late night domestic disturbance that resulted in a stabbing In Port Arthur. Police Chief Tim Duriso tells KFDM/Fox 4 that officers responded to the disturbance and stabbing at about 11 p.m. Thursday in the 32 hundred block of 13th Street.
JP Collins sets $1 million bond for murder suspect linked to killing and fire
BEAUMONT — Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 he set bond at $1 million for a suspect accused of murdering a man and setting a fire at the victim's Beaumont home. Law enforcement officers across the region are looking for Channin Ardoin, 39. Judge Collins...
Woman in Chambers County caught on video running off after taking package from porch
CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County deputies are asking for your help to identify a woman caught on home surveillance video taking a package. The woman can be seen walking up to a home in Chambers County, picking up the package and then running off with it. She was wearing...
BISD considering buying sensors to detect vaping and sounds that may indicate emergencies
BEAUMONT — Vaping, potential violence and how to detect and prevent both in school bathrooms and throughout campuses. The Beaumont ISD school board took up that critical issue during its Thursday night meeting. School board members listened to a report about a pilot program to buy 120 sensors that...
Arrangements now set for Rosine McFaddin Wilson under the direction of Broussard's
BEAUMONT — Broussard's - Rosine McFaddin Wilson, the daughter of James Lewis Caldwell McFaddin and Rosine Blount McFaddin was born in Beaumont Texas on June 27, 1927. Mrs. Wilson died on October 19, 2022, after a brief illness. A fifth generation Texan, she was descended from two signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence, Charles Stanfield Taylor and Stephen William Blount, and two veterans of the Battle of San Jacinto, William McFaddin and Stephen William Blount. Her great-great-great grandparents, James and Elizabeth McFaddin and Hezekiah and Nancy Williams were among the first settlers in what is now Jefferson County but was then part of Mexico. Her grandparents were Eugene Harmon Blount, a former Texas legislator, and Rosine Shindler Blount of Nacogdoches and William Perry Herring McFaddin and Ida Caldwell McFaddin of Beaumont. She was a Mayflower descendant on her mother’s side and First Family of Virginia with a colonial governor of Virginia as an ancestor on her father’s side.
Services pending for Rosine McFaddin Wilson
BEAUMONT — Funeral services are pending for a member of a pioneering Beaumont family. Broussard's is overseeing funeral arrangements for Rosine McFaddin Wilson. Rosine McFaddin Wilson was 95 years old. Her family's history dates back to the early 1800's in Southeast Texas.
No evidence of foul play in death of man found after house fire is out
ORANGE COUNTY — Investigators tell KFDM/Fox 4 there's no evidence of foul play in the death of a man found after first responders put out a fire in his home in Orange County. Chief Ricky Bodin with Orange County ESD#2 tells KFDM/Fox 4 that firefighters responded to the call...
Beaumont Children's Museum to begin receiving funding from the city
BEAUMONT — The city of Beaumont gives funding to a number of museums, including the Art Museum of Southeast Texas and the Entergy Museum. However, it's never given funding to the Beaumont Children's Museum. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb explains that's changing.
Hardin County election could lead to two new fire stations and lower property insurance
HARDIN COUNTY — An election in Hardin County could lead to two new fire stations for a growing area near Kountze. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb that the outcome of the election could also lead to lower property insurance rates for a number of residents.
Unemployment rate down in Southeast Texas and across the state
BEAUMONT-PORT ARTHUR — The unemployment rate in Beaumont-Port Arthur was 6.3% in September. That's down from 7.1% in August and 8.6% in September of 2021. In September 2022, Texas added 40,000 nonfarm jobs, more than doubling the number of jobs added in August. For the eleventh consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,571,800. The Texas economy has added 721,800 positions since September 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from August 2022.
How you can 'Back the Badges' this Saturday
PORT NECHES — A non-profit organization is asking you to 'Back the Badges' this Saturday. Circle of Hope is hosting a 'Back the Badges' fundraiser at the Neches River Wheelhouse in Port Neches. Proceeds benefit the 100 Club and Crime Stoppers. The fundraiser runs from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30...
Potential buyers tour AT&T building in downtown Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The city of Beaumont hosted a walk-through of the AT&T building as it plans to sell the building. The walk-through was for companies who might be interested in bidding on the building. Representatives from a Port Arthur and a Beaumont firm were among the companies that took...
