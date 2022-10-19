Read full article on original website
West Texas high school football final scores, Oct. 21
TEXAS, USA — List will be updated as scores become available.
Lady Lions volleyball season ends with loss against Mineral Wells
The Brownwood Lady Lions volleyball season reached its conclusion Friday afternoon at Warren Gym with a 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16 loss to District 6-4A rival Mineral Wells as the Lady Rams secured the league’s fourth and final playoff spot. Hannah Deen led the Lady Lion attack with 10 kills...
Local Football Standings – Prior to Week 9
— Week 8 Games (Oct. 13-15) Lubbock Estacado 42, Andrews 36 (OT) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 8 Games (Oct. 13-15) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Early at Wall. Brady at Grape Creek. Ballinger at San Angelo TLCA. ***
No. 5 Tolar ends Bangs’ win streak, 57-0, in battle for first place
BANGS – The Bangs Dragons’ five-game win streak came to an abrupt conclusion Friday night as the No. 5 Tolar Rattlers remained perfect with a 57-0 victory in a battle of the final two undefeated teams in District 5-2A Division I action. Scoreless through one quarter, Bangs (5-3,...
Lions can clinch at least a share of first district title since 2010 against Lubbock Estacado
An opportunity presents itself Friday night at Gordon Wood Stadium that the Brownwood Lions have not experienced in 12 years – the chance to earn a district championship. While the Lions (6-2, 2-0) cannot yet clinch the District 2-4A Division I title outright or the top playoff seed, Brownwood can secure no worse than a tie for first place in the final league standings and a share of the crown if they defeat the Lubbock Estacado Matadors (4-3, 1-0) in the 7 p.m. home finale.
Bangs, Tolar clash for top spot in District 5-2A Division I standings
BANGS – The Bangs Dragons find themselves in a position not many expected at this point, but Friday night at Memorial Stadium the No. 5 Tolar Rattlers come to town with the top spot in the District 5-2A Division I standings at stake. Kickoff between the Dragons (5-2, 3-0)...
Lions subvarsity football teams collect three more victories
LUBBOCK – The Brownwood JV Lions improved to 3-0 against district competition and 8-1 on the season with Thursday night’s road victory. Braeden Stacks threw a touchdown pass, ran for another score and tossed a two-point conversion pass to Ross Strasner. Noah Gonzalez chipped in 140 rushing yards...
WEEK 9 GRIDIRON GLIMPSE: May, Zephyr, Blanket out to continue winning ways
The push for district championships and playoff berths continues around the state, and seven contests locally will pit league rivals against one another as they jockey for postseason positioning. The following are brief previews of the games in the BrownwoodNews.com coverage area this weekend:. Santa Anna (3-4, 0-1) at May...
Semi-truck collides with pickup in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large truck collided with a pickup on Highway 277 South near Coronado’s Camp around 6:50 p.m. Thursday. Traffic has been shut down both ways and one person has been transported to the hospital. The semi-driver is not injured and the injuries of the other person is unknown at this […]
'Very exciting night': Corpus Christi paranormal team visits infamous Texas Haunted Hill House
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Haunted Hill House in Mineral Wells, Texas is said to be the site of some of the scariest paranormal activity in the world. Jack Osbourne called the house the "the most sinister location we visited this season" while filming his show "Portals to Hell" on the Travel Channel.
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood
Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
Meet The BISD School Board Candidates: Chelsey Flippin
The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. To learn more about Chelsey Flippin visit her candidate page here. What is your connection to Brownwood ISD?. I have a son, Grayson, who is currently in the sixth grade...
Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood
Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Heartland Funeral Home. Chapel service at Heartland Funeral Home will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, with...
ALERT: Abilene elementary student brings bullet to school
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene elementary student brought a bullet to school Thursday. Abilene ISD staff sent an alert to parents that reveals the student was showing other students at Purcell Elementary School the bullet, and as soon as campus administrators were made aware of the matter, the bullet was confiscated. There was only […]
DIANE ADAMS: Ghosts of the Santa Anna Mountaineers
If you’ve never seen a full moon rise over the twin mesas called Santa Anna Mountains, felt that stillness and a deep sense of wonder when the mountain glows silver in the surrounding darkness, if you’ve never heard the sound of the north wind tearing through the gap between the hills, shuddering and wailing like a bereaved woman, you might not believe the Santa Anna Mountains are haunted. But many people who live there believe it–in fact some locals will tell you stories of strange sounds and lights coming from the hills at night. I’m not sure anyone can say for sure the mountains are haunted, but I have a theory for you.
Elderly woman struck by vehicle while crossing road in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An elderly women was struck by a vehicle while crossing Barrow Street. An elderly woman was attempting to cross the street around the 1300 block of Barrow Street when a blue SUV pulled out of the HEB parking lot and struck the women around 6:00 p.m. this evening. She was the […]
List: Meth dominates Taylor County Grand Jury indictments once again
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 20. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. David Rodriguez – Possession of Methamphetamine Sierra Kiser – Assault of Pregnant Person Jonathan Wayne Shows – Possession of Methamphetamine Laura […]
DRONE FOOTAGE: St. Ann’s Hospital catches fire for 3rd time
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the second time in a month, the site that once housed St. Ann’s Hospital went up in flames Tuesday morning. Take a look at this drone footage: St. Ann’s first caught fire in 2017, then again on October 6 and the latest was just Tuesday morning. The St. Ann’s site […]
Multiple people arrested after morning shooting on Avenue A
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Wednesday morning:. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:40 a..m the Brownwood Police Department received a 911 call of a home invasion. The caller state that multiple subjects were attempting to enter the residence which was in the 1500 block of Ave A.
Crime Reports: 2 arrested for being part of group stealing multiple vehicles from Abilene’s Frontier Motors
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of North 1st Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle Three vehicles were reported stolen […]
