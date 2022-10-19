ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastland, TX

brownwoodnews.com

Lady Lions volleyball season ends with loss against Mineral Wells

The Brownwood Lady Lions volleyball season reached its conclusion Friday afternoon at Warren Gym with a 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16 loss to District 6-4A rival Mineral Wells as the Lady Rams secured the league’s fourth and final playoff spot. Hannah Deen led the Lady Lion attack with 10 kills...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Local Football Standings – Prior to Week 9

— Week 8 Games (Oct. 13-15) Lubbock Estacado 42, Andrews 36 (OT) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Week 8 Games (Oct. 13-15) Week 9 Games (Oct. 20-22) Week 10 Games (Oct. 27-29) Early at Wall. Brady at Grape Creek. Ballinger at San Angelo TLCA. ***
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

No. 5 Tolar ends Bangs’ win streak, 57-0, in battle for first place

BANGS – The Bangs Dragons’ five-game win streak came to an abrupt conclusion Friday night as the No. 5 Tolar Rattlers remained perfect with a 57-0 victory in a battle of the final two undefeated teams in District 5-2A Division I action. Scoreless through one quarter, Bangs (5-3,...
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lions can clinch at least a share of first district title since 2010 against Lubbock Estacado

An opportunity presents itself Friday night at Gordon Wood Stadium that the Brownwood Lions have not experienced in 12 years – the chance to earn a district championship. While the Lions (6-2, 2-0) cannot yet clinch the District 2-4A Division I title outright or the top playoff seed, Brownwood can secure no worse than a tie for first place in the final league standings and a share of the crown if they defeat the Lubbock Estacado Matadors (4-3, 1-0) in the 7 p.m. home finale.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Bangs, Tolar clash for top spot in District 5-2A Division I standings

BANGS – The Bangs Dragons find themselves in a position not many expected at this point, but Friday night at Memorial Stadium the No. 5 Tolar Rattlers come to town with the top spot in the District 5-2A Division I standings at stake. Kickoff between the Dragons (5-2, 3-0)...
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lions subvarsity football teams collect three more victories

LUBBOCK – The Brownwood JV Lions improved to 3-0 against district competition and 8-1 on the season with Thursday night’s road victory. Braeden Stacks threw a touchdown pass, ran for another score and tossed a two-point conversion pass to Ross Strasner. Noah Gonzalez chipped in 140 rushing yards...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

WEEK 9 GRIDIRON GLIMPSE: May, Zephyr, Blanket out to continue winning ways

The push for district championships and playoff berths continues around the state, and seven contests locally will pit league rivals against one another as they jockey for postseason positioning. The following are brief previews of the games in the BrownwoodNews.com coverage area this weekend:. Santa Anna (3-4, 0-1) at May...
MAY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Semi-truck collides with pickup in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large truck collided with a pickup on Highway 277 South near Coronado’s Camp around 6:50 p.m. Thursday. Traffic has been shut down both ways and one person has been transported to the hospital. The semi-driver is not injured and the injuries of the other person is unknown at this […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood

Sarah Evelyn Helm Brown, 48, of Brownwood, went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Born on December 18, 1973, in Colorado City, Texas, she was the daughter of Daniel Helm and Debra Adams. She graduated from Central High School in San Angelo in 1992. Most recently she worked at Harriss Farmers Insurance as a newly licensed insurance agent.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Meet The BISD School Board Candidates: Chelsey Flippin

The following questions were sent by Brownwood News to all candidates in the race for BISD School Board, Place 7. To learn more about Chelsey Flippin visit her candidate page here. What is your connection to Brownwood ISD?. I have a son, Grayson, who is currently in the sixth grade...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood

Donnie Wayne Denson, 69, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022. A visitation with family will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Heartland Funeral Home. Chapel service at Heartland Funeral Home will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 21, 2022, with...
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

ALERT: Abilene elementary student brings bullet to school

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene elementary student brought a bullet to school Thursday. Abilene ISD staff sent an alert to parents that reveals the student was showing other students at Purcell Elementary School the bullet, and as soon as campus administrators were made aware of the matter, the bullet was confiscated. There was only […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DIANE ADAMS: Ghosts of the Santa Anna Mountaineers

If you’ve never seen a full moon rise over the twin mesas called Santa Anna Mountains, felt that stillness and a deep sense of wonder when the mountain glows silver in the surrounding darkness, if you’ve never heard the sound of the north wind tearing through the gap between the hills, shuddering and wailing like a bereaved woman, you might not believe the Santa Anna Mountains are haunted. But many people who live there believe it–in fact some locals will tell you stories of strange sounds and lights coming from the hills at night. I’m not sure anyone can say for sure the mountains are haunted, but I have a theory for you.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

List: Meth dominates Taylor County Grand Jury indictments once again

Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 20. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. David Rodriguez – Possession of Methamphetamine Sierra Kiser – Assault of Pregnant Person Jonathan Wayne Shows – Possession of Methamphetamine Laura […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Multiple people arrested after morning shooting on Avenue A

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Wednesday morning:. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at approximately 4:40 a..m the Brownwood Police Department received a 911 call of a home invasion. The caller state that multiple subjects were attempting to enter the residence which was in the 1500 block of Ave A.
BROWNWOOD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: 2 arrested for being part of group stealing multiple vehicles from Abilene’s Frontier Motors

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of North 1st Street – Theft of Motor Vehicle Three vehicles were reported stolen […]
ABILENE, TX

