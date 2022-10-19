ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Turnto10.com

Police: 3 apparently stabbed in Providence

(WJAR) — Providence police said multiple people were apparently stabbed on Indiana Avenue on Friday evening. Police said it appears three people were hurt, with two potentially suffering serious wounds. No further information was immediately available.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police recover carpenter's stolen van, with tools inside

North Providence police said Friday that they recovered a stolen van and arrested a woman accused of taking it. The van was stolen earlier this week from a store parking lot. The owner, Juan Carlos Morales, said he accidentally left the keys in it. The van held all of the tools he needs for his job as a carpenter.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTNH

Groton man arrested for carrying illegal pipe bombs: Police

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday. Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said […]
GROTON, CT
Turnto10.com

Teenager injured in Mansfield accident

(WJAR) — Mansfield police said a teenager was struck by a car while running on Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old was driving at a very low speed on East Street when a 15-year-old boy running on the sidewalk suddenly ran to cross the street with no crosswalk. According...
MANSFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Plymouth and Bristol County police arrest and charge Brockton man on drug charges following month-long investigation

Local police, in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force, arrested a Massachusetts man this week on drug charges following a month-long investigation. According to Chief Paul O’Brien of the East Bridgewater Police Department, on Tuesday, East Bridgewater Police Detective David Perrault, along with members...
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two from Fall River, one from Worcester arrested in connection with incident where six were shot

After an investigation by the Police Department Detective Bureau, three men have been arrested on warrants in connection with the October 15th incident at 88 Webster Street in Worcester in which six people were shot. On October 19th, warrants were issued for twenty-one-year-old Patriky Sampaio Gomes of Worcester, twenty-year-old Carlos Junio Alves-Silva of Fall River, and eighteen-year-old Luis Fernando Alves-Silva of Fall River. Luis Alves-Silva was arrested in Danbury Ct, while Gomes and Carlos Junio Alves-Silva were arrested in Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

