Etowah County, AL

Shred old records, dispose of medications Saturday at Etowah courthouse

By Greg Bailey, The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago

Etowah County residents will have a chance to dispose of old documents and records, and old medications, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the courthouse parking lot.

A Shred-It truck will be on hand to deal with paper. There’s no limit to how much material can be disposed of, but the truck cannot accommodate binders, large paper clips, or prongs.

The Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit will be there to deal with old prescriptions or over-the-counter medications. No liquids or needles will be accepted.

The event is sponsored by the DEU, the Etowah County Commission, Family Savings Credit Union, and the RSVP advisory council.

The Federal Trade Commission advises consumers to destroy unneeded records and documents to protect against identity theft.

It recommends permanently keeping all documents related to major life events — birth, death, divorce, and marriage — and keeping auto titles and home deeds as long as consumers own the property.

The FTC recommends keeping tax returns forever and home improvement receipts until the property are sold (for tax implications). It recommends shredding pay stubs after they’re cross-checked against annual W-2 forms and tax-related receipts and canceled checks after seven years.

It advises shredding bank statements and medical bills (unless there’s an ongoing insurance dispute) after one year, and immediately shredding credit card bills, utility bills, and sales receipts unless there are insurance, tax, or warranty implications.

The Drug Enforcement Administration recommends disposing of old medications to keep them from being potentially abused if they fall into the wrong hands and doing it at drug takeback events like Saturdays instead of being washed down sinks or flushed down toilets, to avoid contaminating water supplies.

