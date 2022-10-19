ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Stage Invitational draws gymnasts, spectators from across region

By Greg Bailey, The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago

More than 500 athletes competed in, and spectators from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas attended, the third annual Centre Stage Invitational on Oct. 7-8 at The Venue at Coosa Landing .

Level 3 gymnast Tenley Fuller from host Zee’s Gymnastics achieved the highest All-Around score for the meet, 38.0 out of a possible 40.0 points, and placed first in all events: bars, beam, floor, and vault.

Other high-placing athletes from Zee’s included Level 1, Maggie Ellis, first on bars; Level 2, Brooke Thompson first on beam; Level 3, Cienna Taylor, first in all-around, floor, and vault in her age division, and Hayleigh Cameron, first in vault in her age division.

Local competitors placing high in Level 4 in their age divisions: Mentoria Blackburn, first in all-around, bars, and floor; Eden Parkins, first in beam; Zara Griffith, first in all-around and bars; Sarah Grace Lucy, first on bars; Angela Connally, first in vault.

Local finishers in Xcel Bronze division: Julia Long first in all-around, beam, and vault; Kamryn Carter, first in floor; Maci Calhoun, first on bars; and in Xcel Silver Division, Maleigha Barnard first in all-around, beam, floor, and vault; Lauren Connally, first on bars.

Level 3 and Level 4 from Zee’s Gymnastics claimed first-place team awards.

The Centre Stage Invitational will return to The Venue Oct. 6-8, 2023.

