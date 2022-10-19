Centre Stage Invitational draws gymnasts, spectators from across region
More than 500 athletes competed in, and spectators from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas attended, the third annual Centre Stage Invitational on Oct. 7-8 at The Venue at Coosa Landing .
Level 3 gymnast Tenley Fuller from host Zee’s Gymnastics achieved the highest All-Around score for the meet, 38.0 out of a possible 40.0 points, and placed first in all events: bars, beam, floor, and vault.
Other high-placing athletes from Zee’s included Level 1, Maggie Ellis, first on bars; Level 2, Brooke Thompson first on beam; Level 3, Cienna Taylor, first in all-around, floor, and vault in her age division, and Hayleigh Cameron, first in vault in her age division.
Local competitors placing high in Level 4 in their age divisions: Mentoria Blackburn, first in all-around, bars, and floor; Eden Parkins, first in beam; Zara Griffith, first in all-around and bars; Sarah Grace Lucy, first on bars; Angela Connally, first in vault.
Local finishers in Xcel Bronze division: Julia Long first in all-around, beam, and vault; Kamryn Carter, first in floor; Maci Calhoun, first on bars; and in Xcel Silver Division, Maleigha Barnard first in all-around, beam, floor, and vault; Lauren Connally, first on bars.
Level 3 and Level 4 from Zee’s Gymnastics claimed first-place team awards.
The Centre Stage Invitational will return to The Venue Oct. 6-8, 2023.
