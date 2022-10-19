As you stroll along famed St. George Street in St. Augustine, passing shops, restaurants, museums, pubs, hidden paths and familiar landmarks, take notice of the largest tract of history, The Colonial Quarter. If you listen carefully, you might hear whispers from centuries past. You have to look behind the walls of history to explore their 2.5-acre self-contained Colonial Experience Living History Tour. Here you will be welcomed into the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries with notable sights, authentic demonstrations and fabulous casual dining.

