Saint Augustine, FL

News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Friday’s scoreboard and looking ahead to Week 10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season is down to the final two weeks. Bartram Trail notched Week 9′s biggest victory, using another strong performance from its defense to beat Gainesville Buchholz 21-6 to wrap up the District 3-4S championship. The Bears (8-0, 3-0) will close out their district schedule next week against Oakleaf but the district crown is already locked up. Beating the Bobcats, a state semifinalist a season ago, was the biggest remaining challenge for the Super 10 No. 2 Bears.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Dine behind the walls of history at the Colonial Quarter

As you stroll along famed St. George Street in St. Augustine, passing shops, restaurants, museums, pubs, hidden paths and familiar landmarks, take notice of the largest tract of history, The Colonial Quarter. If you listen carefully, you might hear whispers from centuries past. You have to look behind the walls of history to explore their 2.5-acre self-contained Colonial Experience Living History Tour. Here you will be welcomed into the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries with notable sights, authentic demonstrations and fabulous casual dining.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
floridapolitics.com

St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron dies at 53

Waldron represented District 3. St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron, 53, died early Tuesday morning at Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine. Commission Chair Henry Dean announced his death at the beginning of Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. A cause of death was not specified. For Dean, making the announcement was...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

K-9 Huk returns to hospital to thank workers

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office honored two organizations Friday — thanking them for helping K-9 Huk, the K-9 that was shot in the line of duty in July. He had a team of people helping him — including First Coast Veterinary Specialists in Jacksonville...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

12 of the Best Family Restaurants in Jacksonville, Florida

A trip to Florida with the kids is always exciting, whether it’s the theme parks, beaches or the warm weather to get yourself in the holiday spirit. There is, however, one other factor that is just as crucial: good food. If you find yourself exploring the city of Jacksonville,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
High School Football PRO

Fernandina Beach, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Palatka High School football team will have a game with Fernandina Beach High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida. Here are the locations and times for the two food distribution events held by Florida’s largest food bank:. Event – Farm Share distribution with Interlachen Fire Station 17. Date – Friday from 8 a.m....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
askflagler.com

Pine Lakes Trail to Be Renamed After Shirley Chisholm on November 30th

PALM COAST – The walking trail along Pine Lake Parkway in Palm Coast is set to be renamed after local icon Shirley Chisholm, according to a release from the Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County. Chisholm broke down barriers in the federal government both as a woman and as a black person, and she lived the final years of her life in Palm Coast.
PALM COAST, FL

