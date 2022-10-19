Hopkinsville officials announce students picked for Mayor’s Youth Council

Sixteen students selected for the Mayor’s Youth Council were introduced Tuesday night at the Hopkinsville City Council meeting. The juniors and seniors from Hopkinsville High School, University Heights Academy, Christian County High School and Heritage Christian Academy are:

Jada Ashbery, HHS

Ella Brown, HHS

Rachel Cavanah, UHA

Dominique Davie, CCHS

Faith Folz, HHS

Addi Fourqurean, UHA

Anna Fourqurean, UHA

Chaney Guffey, UHA

McKenzie Hyams, HHS

Rilee Joiner, HHS

Hailey Killebrew, HCA

Cloud Latham, CCHS

Noah Rager, CCHS

Sherissa Russell-Robinson, CCHS

Kaitlin White, CCHS

Na’Shiaya Wilson, CCHS

“We could not be more thrilled to offer these exceptional young people a chance to pull back the curtain and learn more about the inner workings of city government,” Mayor Wendell Lynch said in a press release.

The purpose of the council is to engage students and “to equip, inspire and mobilize them to take action that betters the community,” the release states.