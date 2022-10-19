ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville officials announce students picked for Mayor’s Youth Council

By Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GsONE_0ieJfSvl00

Sixteen students selected for the Mayor’s Youth Council were introduced Tuesday night at the Hopkinsville City Council meeting. The juniors and seniors from Hopkinsville High School, University Heights Academy, Christian County High School and Heritage Christian Academy are:

  • Jada Ashbery, HHS
  • Ella Brown, HHS
  • Rachel Cavanah, UHA
  • Dominique Davie, CCHS
  • Faith Folz, HHS
  • Addi Fourqurean, UHA
  • Anna Fourqurean, UHA
  • Chaney Guffey, UHA
  • McKenzie Hyams, HHS
  • Rilee Joiner, HHS
  • Hailey Killebrew, HCA
  • Cloud Latham, CCHS
  • Noah Rager, CCHS
  • Sherissa Russell-Robinson, CCHS
  • Kaitlin White, CCHS
  • Na’Shiaya Wilson, CCHS

“We could not be more thrilled to offer these exceptional young people a chance to pull back the curtain and learn more about the inner workings of city government,” Mayor Wendell Lynch said in a press release.

The purpose of the council is to engage students and “to equip, inspire and mobilize them to take action that betters the community,” the release states.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

Local students join Mayor’s Youth Council

The newest members of the Mayor’s Youth Council were announced at Tuesday’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, as the program gets back underway after being put on hold in recent years. Juniors and seniors who are home schooled or attend public or private high schools in Christian County were...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky public school administrator wins top honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The American Association of School Administrators (AASA) has recognized Kentucky superintendent Rob Clayton for excellence. Specifically, the group commended Clayton for effective leadership of Warren County Public Schools (WCPS), a post he has held since 2013. During this time, the school district has experienced a...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Board Approves Revised Substitute Bus Driver Salary

Even in retirement, school administrators like to sit out their mandatory hiatus — only to return and work part-time for a campus they love and enjoy. During Thursday evening’s Christian County Public Schools board meeting, officials unanimously approved an incentive to make returns more likely, by revising the 2022-23 and onward schedule for substitute bus driver salary schedule.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Christian Care Communities celebrating Founders’ Week

Christian Care Communities is celebrating Founder’s Week and local officials were on hand Thursday morning for the occasion. Christian County Judge-Executive Steve Tribble and Hopkinsville Mayor Wendell Lynch presented a proclamation and Mayor Lynch noted the importance of the local campus. Christian Care Communities Vice President for Advancement Jim...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Early voting begins in Clarksville for city, state races

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Election Commission opened its doors Wednesday morning to voters ready to cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 Tennessee State General and City of Clarksville Election. One early voter, Lorneth Peters, said it’s important for everyone to vote. “We are living...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville club celebrates 100 years

The Country Woman’s Club of Clarksville celebrated its 100 Anniversary with an open house and reception on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. The Country Woman’s Club’s meeting house is located at 2216 Old Russellville Pike. The open house was celebrated with State Sen. Bill Powers, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden and Clarksville City Mayor Joe Pitts in attendance and reading proclamations to the club. The ladies performed a skit explaining the club’s history.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

County Commission hears constituents, turns down rezoning cases

The Montgomery County Commission listened to residents of the community and voted to deny two rezoning requests that nearby residents felt would have impinged upon their homes. The commission heard from the opposed residents during the public hearing held during the body’s informal meeting on Monday, Oct. 3 and voted...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Beer and food pairing event will benefit Christian County Imagination Library

Pints and Pages, a beer and food pairing event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, in downtown Hopkinsville will benefit the Hopkinsville-Christian County Imagination Library. Hopkinsville Brewing Co. and The Mixer restaurant will provide four pairings of food and beer at the brewery on East Fifth Street. Tickets are $65 and need to be purchased in advance — either online or at the library.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

VIP Clarksville raises tens of thousands for Boys & Girls Club but hasn’t turned in money

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On May 14, VIP Clarksville Magazine held the Black Tie Ball, promoting it as a way to raise needed funds for the Boys & Girls Club in Clarksville. The event was a success, netting tens of thousands of dollars in proceeds. But five months later, none of the money – estimated at about $60,000 – has been handed over to the Boys & Girls Club.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Purple Roll Past Colonels; Secure #1 Seed

Coming off of a 52-14 loss last week at South Warren, the Colonels were looking to reset and pick up their first district win on the year. They were also looking to hand Bowling Green its first and only district loss on the season. Neither came to fruition. A 50-7...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KENTUCKY STATE
mainstreetclarksville.com

TOSHA issues citation, fine against Clarksville’s Nyrstar

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) has issued a citation and a penalty against the Nyrstar plant, located at 1800 Zinc Plant Road in Clarksville, after an employee was burned on the job in July. The state’s Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development notified the zinc plant of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Trigg Citizen And Judge-Executive Address Facebook Antics Gone ‘Too Far’

For reasons that seem unclear, attendance has mysteriously and exponentially increased over the last year at the twice-a-month Trigg County Fiscal Court meetings. And with this increased attendance, comes heightened emotions. During Monday’s convening, a recently-arrived Trigg County resident — Higdon Brice Maddock — drew attention and great concern to...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

TIF applications OK’d for Riverview Square in downtown Clarksville, 2024 opening expected

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Another step helping to revitalize downtown was taken this week when the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) approved tax increment financing (TIF) for two projects in the Turnbridge Redevelopment District. The Turnbridge Redevelopment District was approved by city and county leaders a few...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
862K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy