Inglewood, CA

2urbangirls.com

Long Beach legend Willie McGinest supports Suzie Price for mayor

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach community leader and legend Willie McGinest released a fresh testimonial today about why he and his family back Suzie Price for Mayor. Raised in the city, McGinest graduated from Long Beach Poly High School, then went on to graduate from USC with a degree in Public Administration and a 15-year storied NFL career. Willie and his family are active in the Long Beach community.
LONG BEACH, CA
Beth Torres

Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to families

The city of Long Beach, California has announced the launch of a guaranteed income program that will give cash to low-income families that depend on a single income earner. According to a city press release, the Long Beach Pledge program will give $500 a month for 12 months to 250 selected families, for a total of $6,000 per family.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

LA City Councilmembers react to De León's refusal to resign

Nearly 24 hours after LA City Councilman Kevin de León made his plans to remain on City Council known, despite his participation in a racially-charged conversation back in Oct. 2021, fellow City Councilmembers have come forward to express their disappointment in his decision. "I have to do the hard work. I have to repair. I have to help heal. I have to help restore," the councilman said during an exclusive interview with CBS2's Tom Wait on Wednesday. Those councilmembers are just a few of the many Los Angeles residents outraged at his refusal to resign in the wake of an audio leak...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton educator named Teacher of the Year

The state of California recently bestowed the designation of ‘Teacher of the Year’ to five educators including one from the Compton Unified School District. Dominguez High School’s Catherine Borek is an AP English and Drama teacher Credited with reviving the drama program at Dominguez. Borek was named Compton Unified School District’s Teacher of the Year this past May and one of LA County Office of Education’s Teachers of the year in September.
COMPTON, CA
KRMG

LA Council member says he will not resign despite public outcry

LOS ANGELES — Making his first public comments since a recording of council members making racist and offensive comments was released online, Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin De León said he does not plan on stepping down from his position, apologizing to his constituents for not stepping up and shutting down the conversation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Section 8 vouchers leave some in fear of homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif. — In the quiet halls of a former Holiday Inn, Brenda Johnson, a diabetic, found a temporary place to feel like home. Last year, a neighboring fire destroyed her home and some of her belongings. “This has been a lifesaver for me,” Johnson said. Johnson...
LONG BEACH, CA
indybay.org

Ex LAUSD Teacher Files FBI Report Against Disgraced City Council Member Nury Martinez

Kilroy has even posted a partially redacted version of the FBI report, his declaration to the FBI, and exhibits A-I, on his Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lapdsecrets. Kilroy has no prior legal experience but his Pro Se civil litigation spans two large bodies of pre-trial Federal case filings against Nury Martinez and others from 2013-2020 , in the United States District Court, the Ninth Circuit court of Appeals, and then even the United States Supreme Court in petitions No's 18-9663 and 20-354.
LOS ANGELES, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Mayor Khan Appears to Have Leaked Text Messages to Damage Irvine Congresswoman Katie Porter

According to an article published this week in Voice of OC, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan is apparently the person who leaked the text messages to the national media. The leaked text exchange took place last year between Khan and Porter. Their exchange was about the policing of a campaign event Porter held in Irvine that was disrupted by aggressive protesters.
IRVINE, CA

