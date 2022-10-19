ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

A look at Alabama’s gubernatorial race three weeks from election day

By Maddie Biertempfel
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey and Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers are both hoping to lead the state for the next four years.

Tuesday morning Ivey touted a new beverage manufacturing company coming to Montgomery as an example of what she’s accomplished in office: job creation and low unemployment.

“In the last five years alone, we’ve created some 65,000 new jobs and attracted over $32 billion investments,” Ivey said.

She says her goal if re-elected is to lean more into public and private partnerships to attract more companies to the state. Here’s what she wants voters to know ahead of going to the polls.

“They’ve got a governor who cares about people, who wants people to have a good paying job and who wants to improve education.”

Mobile Fire-Rescue urges fire safety ahead of cold weather

Democratic opponent Yolanda Flowers says she’d be more responsive to the people if elected.

“I’m a community-minded person, and the citizens need to know that their leader is reachable,” Flowers said.

Flowers is a political newcomer who has a background in teaching as well as speech pathology. She says if elected she’d work to address pay disparities in the workforce among women and people of color, as well as push for reform of the criminal justice system.

She says she thinks more people should be paroled.

“Some of us are so cynical that we think that you do the crime you do the time, but everybody that’s there shouldn’t be there,” Flowers said.

In June when she won the runoff, Flowers became the first Black woman to represent a major party in Alabama in the history of the governor’s race.

If Ivey wins, she’ll be the first woman re-elected to that office.

Election day is Nov. 8, and the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 24.

Comments / 7

Sundown Lightfoot
3d ago

Residents of Alabama complain about the lack of a state lottery, but steadfastly refuse to embrace a candidate for governor that will push for one. All Ivey did was kick the can down the road pertaining to a state lottery by forming that useless committee to study the feasibility of a lottery. Meanwhile, $ 700 to $ 800 million dollars a year crosses state lines. All Ivey is good for is showing up for photo opportunities. I had sense enough to vote for Ron Sparks over Robert " The Luv Guv " Bentley. How did that Bentley fiasco work out? I voted for Maddox over Ivey. Wasted many years of Alabama moving forward instead of being in last place in virtually every category in this nation.

Reply
3
