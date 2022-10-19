A look at Alabama’s gubernatorial race three weeks from election day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey and Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers are both hoping to lead the state for the next four years.

Tuesday morning Ivey touted a new beverage manufacturing company coming to Montgomery as an example of what she’s accomplished in office: job creation and low unemployment.

“In the last five years alone, we’ve created some 65,000 new jobs and attracted over $32 billion investments,” Ivey said.

She says her goal if re-elected is to lean more into public and private partnerships to attract more companies to the state. Here’s what she wants voters to know ahead of going to the polls.

“They’ve got a governor who cares about people, who wants people to have a good paying job and who wants to improve education.”

Democratic opponent Yolanda Flowers says she’d be more responsive to the people if elected.

“I’m a community-minded person, and the citizens need to know that their leader is reachable,” Flowers said.

Flowers is a political newcomer who has a background in teaching as well as speech pathology. She says if elected she’d work to address pay disparities in the workforce among women and people of color, as well as push for reform of the criminal justice system.

She says she thinks more people should be paroled.

“Some of us are so cynical that we think that you do the crime you do the time, but everybody that’s there shouldn’t be there,” Flowers said.

In June when she won the runoff, Flowers became the first Black woman to represent a major party in Alabama in the history of the governor’s race.

If Ivey wins, she’ll be the first woman re-elected to that office.

Election day is Nov. 8, and the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 24.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.