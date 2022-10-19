ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

Goshen, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Goshen.

The Minisink Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Goshen Central High School on October 19, 2022, 13:15:00.

Minisink Valley High School
Goshen Central High School
October 19, 2022
13:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Minisink Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Goshen Central High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Minisink Valley High School
Goshen Central High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monticelloschools.net

Members of the Monticello community honored at Sullivan County School Board Association’s annual awards

The Sullivan County School Boards Association honored members of the Monticello Central School District community for excellence and dedication to the district and Sullivan County. The awards were presented at the organization’s annual awards dinner held at the Villa Roma. Stacy Cornelius, Outstanding Educator. Robert J. Kaiser Middle School...
MONTICELLO, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Staying or Going? Saugerties Stallions Baseball Team Makes Exciting Announcement

The collegiate baseball team's future in the town has been up in the air for some time. Summers in the Hudson Valley is a sports fan's dream time of year, as we are lucky enough to be surrounded by some big-league action. Yes, we have one major league affiliate in the area but did you know we are also lucky enough to have an awesome collegiate baseball team in Ulster County?
SAUGERTIES, NY
Daily Voice

24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
06880danwoog.com

Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford

Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
WESTPORT, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale

I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown faces algal bloom in main reservoir

MIDDLETOWN – DPW crews in Middletown had to snap into action quickly this week when an algae bloom was found in the Monhagen Reservoir, the city’s main feeder water source. The discovery was made on Wednesday with crews switching over to the Highland Reservoir. While the city was...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Haunted History of Rockland County

The October 2022 episode of Crossroads of Rockland History turns its attention to the haunted history of Rockland County, NY. First, host Clare Sheridan read the mysterious story of Lavender, and afterward we revisited a 2014 episode of “Crossroads” featuring an interview with the author, historian, and ghost hunter Linda Zimmermann.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Orange County DMV shifts gears to mobile option

The wait time at any DMV is as inconsistent as my confidence in having all the right paperwork to renew my vehicle’s registration, and I know I’m not alone thinking that. One community in particular has made the process more convenient for decades, driving a bus to the outskirts of their county that’s outfitted to take care of all kinds of DMV tasks.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
spartaindependent.com

Keller Williams marks official arrival in Sussex County

The World’s largest Real Estate Company marked its official arrival to Sussex County with an “Unimaginable” Grand Opening Celebration!. Agents and staff prepared an incredible evening that hosted 400+ guests including Mayor Dave Smith & Senator Steven Oroho at their new Center Street location in Sparta along Woodport Road.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man charged with driving with forged Texas vehicle registration

ESOPUS – A 53-year-old Kingston man was arrested in mid-morning on Sunday, October 16 for driving on Broadway in the Town of Esopus with a forged temporary vehicle registration from the State of Texas on it. Venancio Pop Sotz was initially stopped for a traffic infraction. He was charged...
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

58 Year Old Hudson Valley Meat Company Opening New Location

Woodstock Meats has announced that they are opening a new location in Dutchess County. Woodstock Meats is a butcher, grocery, and deli that has been serving the Woodstock, New York area for over 50 years. They partner locally, to provide fresh, high-quality products to the community and they make their own products in-house like their bone broth, butter, beef jerky and dry rubs.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy