Goshen, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Goshen.
The Minisink Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Goshen Central High School on October 19, 2022, 13:15:00.
Minisink Valley High School
Goshen Central High School
October 19, 2022
13:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Minisink Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Goshen Central High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Minisink Valley High School
Goshen Central High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0