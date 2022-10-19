Read full article on original website
ABU DHABI – In case anyone forgot Belal Muhammad’s name, perhaps they’ll remember now. Saturday at UFC 280, Muhammad (22-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) blasted Sean Brady (15-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) with dozens of punches leading to a standing TKO stoppage in Round 2 of their featured preliminary card bout.
Today will determine the best fighter in the world. Charles Olivieira steps into the cage with Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 to decide the new lightweight champion. With all due respect to Alexander Volkanovski, the winner of this bout will be the pound-for-pound best in the...
ESPN and F1 announce new US broadcast deal through 2025
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — With Formula’s One popularity and viewership booming in the United States, ESPN and the global motorsports series announced a new broadcast deal Saturday through 2025. ESPN has broadcast F1 in the U.S. since 2018 and the new deal will keep commercial-free, live telecasts for all races on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC, all owned by the Walt Disney Co. ESPN Deportes will continue as the Spanish-language home of F1 in the U.S. The deal comes ahead of Sunday’s U.S. Grand Prix, which will air on ABC. Financial terms were not disclosed. ESPN did not pay any rights fees in 2018 when NBC Sports Group dropped F1 after five seasons, leaving the series without a U.S. home. ESPN has paid $5 million per year from 2019-22, and the series has only seen growth since then. “To continue to build and grow and push behind the tremendous momentum that exits with Formula One in the United States for another few seasons is really exciting for us,” ESPN President Burke Magnus said. “We’re not going to let up. We’re just going to continue to push hard because it’s spectacular content and spectacular competition.”
