Paired with his memorable WCW undefeated streak, Goldberg created the vicious, passionate character we know him as now with signature expressions and characteristics like targeting someone with a "you're next!" or headbutting doors on the way to the ring. The latter has gotten him into some sticky situations in the past, and Goldberg appeared on the "RomanAtwoodPodcast" to recap the story of when Stephanie McMahon advised him to stop the spectacle. He also specified that his current contract is wrapping up with the company after two more months.

1 DAY AGO