Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
Bret Hart Refutes Earl Hebner’s Claim That the Montreal Screwjob Was a ‘Work’
– During a recent virtual signing with K & S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart once again revisited the infamous Montreal Screwjob from WWE Survivor Series 1997. Bret Hart addressed referee Earl Hebner talking about the match many years later, expressing his belief that the whole event was in fact a work.
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
Solo Sikoa Gives His Thoughts on Sami Zayn in The Bloodline, Zayn Addresses Jey Uso's Animosity
The Bloodline was heavily featured on this week's episode of The Bump, as Solo Sikoa was live in the studio while Sami Zayn called in as a virtual guest. Sikoa was asked prior to Zayn's arrival about how he felt about "The Honorary Uce" being a member of the faction. The former NXT North American Champion responded by saying, "Listen, if Roman likes Sami, I like Sami. If Roman don't like Sami, I don't like Sami. So as long as The Tribal Chief accepts Sami Zayn, I do."
Former Tag Team Possibly Returning to WWE as Bray Wyatt’s Stablemates
WWE is reportedly considering new recruits for Bray Wyatt’s group. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE is considering hiring The Righteous as members of Wyatt’s stable. We previously reported that Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage at the recent WWE RAW season premiere in Brooklyn, which...
Road Dogg Reveals Billy Gunn’s Reaction To Missing The DX Reunion
Last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was the season premiere and the show featured a 25th anniversary celebration for DX. Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac and Road Dogg were all in attendance, but Billy Gunn missed as he’s currently part of the AEW roster. Road Dogg noted...
Goldberg Confirms When His Current WWE Contract Ends
Paired with his memorable WCW undefeated streak, Goldberg created the vicious, passionate character we know him as now with signature expressions and characteristics like targeting someone with a "you're next!" or headbutting doors on the way to the ring. The latter has gotten him into some sticky situations in the past, and Goldberg appeared on the "RomanAtwoodPodcast" to recap the story of when Stephanie McMahon advised him to stop the spectacle. He also specified that his current contract is wrapping up with the company after two more months.
Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX
With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
AEW Reveals Fan Favorite is Now All Elite on Rampage
AEW is never afraid to bring in another star, especially when that star quickly makes an impression on the AEW crowd and becomes a fan favorite. On tonight's episode of Rampage, AEW featured a match between Willow Nightingale and Leila Gray, and Nightingale would take the win, but would also be announced as the newest addition to All Elite Wrestling by commentator Tony Schiavone. Nightingale would celebrate the announcement and then hug Schiavone, and you can find the sweet moment in the video below.
Top AEW Star Wants to "Disappear" From AEW TV
All Elite Wrestling's roster is without a number of its top stars at the moment. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks remain absent due to suspension, Adam Cole and CM Punk are on the shelf with injuries, and Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews are taking a leave of absence. Despite this, the promotion has still been able to regularly pull seven figures in viewership without any of the aforementioned names.
Vince McMahon Bet Former WWE Superstar He Couldn’t Knock Another Wrestler Out
Many wrestlers have come and gone from WWE over the years, one of which happens to be Trevor Murdoch. During his time with WWE, Murdoch managed to capture the WWE World Tag Team Titles, and it sounds like he also caught the attention of Vince McMahon. Murdoch recently talked about...
News on WWE NXT's Next Premium Live Event, Will Be on Same Day as ROH Final Battle
NXT's Halloween Havoc is scheduled for this weekend, but it won't be the brand's last premium live event of 2022. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select dropped a report on Thursday stating that NXT has one more major event lined up for Dec. 10. Not only is it believed to be connected to the recent "Deadline" trademark WWE filed for, but it will also run on the same day as Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view.
Impact Wrestling Crowns New Tag Team Champions
Tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling featured a battle for the Impact World Tag Team Championships between Honor No More's Matt Taven and Mike Bennett and Heath and Rhino, and after a heated throwdown in the ring that ended up getting Maria Kanellis Gored, Heath and Rhino have been crowned the new Impact World Tag Team Champions! While The Kingdom pulled out all the stops and did whatever they could to gain the advantage and take the match, Heath and Rhino still found a way to emerge victorious, and you can see the full moment unfold in the post below.
The Last Ever WCW Match Was A Battle Between Two Wrestling Icons
March 26, 2001, is one of the most important days in wrestling history. World Championship Wrestling, the storied company that branched off from the National Wrestling Alliance, would run its final show. WCW was one of the major wrestling companies at the time, residing as the primary competition to WWE during its existence.
Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event Name, Date Revealed
As NXT Halloween Havoc approaches this weekend, the white and gold brand is already looking ahead to its next premium live event. Speaking on the NXT Halloween Havoc conference call, Shawn Michaels revealed that the next NXT premium live event will be called NXT Deadline and will take place on Saturday, December 10th. While previous NXT premium live events like Halloween Havoc and WarGames were resurrections to past pay-per-view titles, NXT Deadline is the brand's first original name since the NXT TakeOver series. While they used to run regularly three to four times a year, there has not been an NXT TakeOver since August 2021.
WWE Interested in Bringing Back Classic PPV
WWE might be looking to add another classic pay-per-view to its premium live event calendar. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is interested in bringing back King of the Ring, an event that would host the finals of both the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments. While WWE has held the King of the Ring tournament in recent years, there has not been a King of the Ring-branded pay-per-view since 2002. The closest came in 2015, when the WWE Network hosted a three-match King of the Ring special, which featured both semi-final bouts as well as the culminating contest that crowned Wade Barrett as king.
Ultimo Dragon Wants to Come to AEW to Face a Current Champion
Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about wanting to return to the United States and has a score to settle with a current AEW star. The heavily-decorated Japanese luchador had a rivalry with Chris Jericho in WCW back in the late 90s that saw him pick up a victory on their first WCW Monday Nitro match, only to then fail at beating "Lionheart" for the WCW World Cruiserweight Championship on six different occasions (four of which were televised).
Footage Emerges Of Bray Wyatt Quickly Making His Exit on WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE SmackDown this past week and went on to cut an emotional promo before he was interrupted by a masked man believed to be called “Uncle Howdy.”. Whilst the WWE Universe watched the video on the titantron, Bray Wyatt seemingly didn’t stick around...
