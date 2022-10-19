ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Washington.

The St. Stephen & St. Agnes School soccer team will have a game with National Cathedral School on October 19, 2022, 13:15:00.

St. Stephen & St. Agnes School
National Cathedral School
October 19, 2022
13:15:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Friendship Technology Preparatory High School soccer team will have a game with Paul Public Charter School on October 19, 2022, 16:00:00.

Friendship Technology Preparatory High School
Paul Public Charter School
October 19, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

